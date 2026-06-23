As reported by The Telegraph Online, Vipin Sharma is set to work with Dev Patel for the second time. The Indian actor, known for his roles in Taare Zameen Par and Gangs of Wasseypur, will appear in Patel’s second directorial feature The Peasant, backed by A24.

After Monkey Man, Vipin Sharma reunites with Dev Patel for A24’s ambitious new film The Peasant

A reunion rooted in mutual trust

Sharma previously played Alpha, the leader of a local transgender and gender-nonconforming community, in Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man (2024). “Monkey Man was a special chapter, and working with Dev Patel was creatively very rewarding. To now be a part of The Peasant, with Dev once again building such an ambitious world as a filmmaker, feels very meaningful. My relationship with him has gone beyond director-actor. We have become a family,” said Sharma.

A14th-century revenge thriller shot in India

The Peasant is a revenge-action thriller set in the 14th century and marks A24’s first production to be filmed in India.

The film centres on a shepherd who launches a brutal campaign of vengeance against mercenary knights who devastated his village. Details about Sharma’s character have not been disclosed. The ensemble cast includes Christian Friedel, Sebastian Bull, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Anasuya Sengupta.

International projects and a fulfilling phase

Beyond The Peasant, Sharma is also part of the Netflix crime thriller The Big Fix, directed by Baltasar Kormakur and starring Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed. Inspired by a true story and based on Brett Forrest’s book, the film follows a former Interpol officer working inside FIFA who uncovers a global match-fixing scandal.

He has also worked with filmmaker Tarsem Singh on the forthcoming Dear Jassi. “Tarsem is a dream director for many actors. His visual flare is a global phenomenon and the way he works with his actors is very unique. It was a great learning experience,” said Sharma.

“What makes this phase exciting is that while I have continued to do a lot of work in India, interesting international projects are also opening up for me. The Peasant and The Big Fix are very different films, but both come with strong directors, strong creative worlds, and teams that make you want to push yourself further as an actor,” said Sharma.

As Sharma expands his presence across international projects, The Peasant marks another significant addition to his growing body of work.

Also Read: Vipin Sharma honoured with Best Supporting Actor for Monkey Man at ASTAR Awards in Bangkok

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