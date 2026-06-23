The Sheep Detectives, the mystery-comedy film starring Hugh Jackman, is set to premiere on Prime Video worldwide on June 24, 2026. Jackman announced the streaming date on his Instagram account, writing: “The Sheep Detectives are coming to your house. June 24th @primevideo #thesheepdetectives.”

Hugh Jackman’s The Sheep Detectives to stream on Prime Video worldwide from June 24

The film follows George (Jackman), a shepherd who reads detective novels to his sheep each night, under the assumption that the animals are unable to comprehend the stories. When a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep take it upon themselves to investigate, following clues and examining human suspects to prove that even they can be capable crime-solvers.

The film is based on Leonie Swann’s 2005 novel ‘Three Bags Full’. The screenplay and screen story are by Craig Mazin. The ensemble cast includes Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Tosin Cole, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein, and Rhys Darby.

Directed by Kyle Balda, The Sheep Detectives is produced by Lindsay Doran, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner, with executive producers Tyson Hesse, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Aditya Sood, and Tim Wellspring. The film had its theatrical release on May 8, 2026, and it arrives on Prime Video worldwide on June 24, 2026.

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