Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol's beloved road-trip drama continues to inspire audiences with its message of friendship and living life fearlessly.

One of Bollywood's most loved coming-of-age films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, has completed 15 years since its theatrical release, and the milestone has been marked with a heartfelt tribute from Excel Entertainment. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner, the film continues to enjoy a special place in the hearts of audiences, with its themes of friendship, self-discovery and embracing life remaining just as impactful today as they were in 2011.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 15: Excel Entertainment celebrates the timeless classic with nostalgic post

To commemorate the occasion, Excel Entertainment took to its official social media handles and shared a special celebratory post for fans. The production house unveiled a fresh poster of the film along with a carousel of memorable stills, taking audiences on a nostalgic journey through some of its most iconic moments.

Accompanying the post, the makers wrote, "15 years. Still seizing the day. Celebrating #15YearsOfZindagiNaMilegiDobara," a message that instantly struck a chord with fans, many of whom revisited their favourite scenes, songs and dialogues in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)



Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is widely regarded as one of the defining films of modern Hindi cinema. The film was written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, while Farhan Akhtar penned its much-loved dialogues. Adding further emotional depth to the narrative were Javed Akhtar's evocative lyrics and the acclaimed soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with several songs continuing to feature prominently on playlists even today.

The film brought together an impressive ensemble featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Set against the picturesque landscapes of Spain, the story followed three childhood friends on a transformative road trip that challenged their fears, strengthened their bond and encouraged them to embrace life with renewed perspective.

Over the years, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has evolved beyond being just a successful film to becoming a cultural phenomenon. From its unforgettable dialogues and chart-topping music to its breathtaking visuals and relatable characters, every aspect of the film continues to resonate with viewers across generations.

Fifteen years on, the film remains an enduring reminder to live in the moment, nurture meaningful relationships and chase experiences over regrets. As Excel Entertainment celebrated the landmark anniversary, fans once again expressed why Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara continues to be one of Hindi cinema's most cherished and timeless classics.

Also Read: Zoya Akhtar celebrates her birthday with a peaceful getaway and heartfelt moments with loved ones

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