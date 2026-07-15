The digital court of moral policing has convened yet again, and its latest target is Geetu Mohandas’s highly anticipated gangster drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash. Following the release of promotional teasers and the explosive track ‘Tabaahi’, sections of social media erupted into a familiar, depressing chorus of outrage. The crime? A passionate, darkly stylized display of intimate on-screen chemistry.

Explained: Why Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic has become the centre of a social media debate

The resulting digital frenzy exposes a deeply regressive demographic - one that eagerly consumes brutal, bone-crunching violence on screen but recoils in horror at the sight of adult intimacy. It is a toxic manifestation of a society that remains profoundly uncomfortable with a woman’s sensuality and agency.

The tragic irony of this manufactured controversy lies in the blatant hypocrisy of the modern Indian audience. For years, many netizens have relentlessly railed against Indian cinema, mocking it for being repetitive, calling it formulaic, and complaining that it fails to live up to its global potential. Yet, the moment a superstar actually tries to shatter that mold, the collective internet guns them down.

With Toxic, the makers’ primary objective is to break away from traditional, formula-driven commercial cinema and elevate Indian storytelling onto a broader international platform. It's designed as a Pan-India phenomenon, aiming to embrace Hollywood-style global distribution models to connect Indian content with worldwide audiences. More disruptively, the film sought to introduce a “female gaze” to the traditionally male-dominated gangster genre. By intentionally collaborating with an acclaimed auteur like Geetu Mohandas, Yash explicitly endeavoured to infuse a fresh, nuanced perspective into a hyper-masculine space.

The makers want to bring to the world exactly what it is not ready for. Yet, while Yash is actively trying to revolutionise Indian cinema by dismantling patriarchal tropes, all the internet can think to do is subject him, the filmmaker and his co-stars to a vile moral audit.

This collective rush to judgment is a systemic affliction in Indian cinema audiences. We have seen this script play out before. On several occasions, critics accused a few films of using cheap provocation for box-office bait. Yet, when the movies hit theatres, the audience discovered that the sensuality was absolutely essential to the narrative architecture.

It seems that history is about to be repeated with Toxic. The film has never hidden its premise: it is explicitly titled ‘A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’. The intimate scenes are built into the fabric of a gritty underworld story, required by the narrative, and not to bait the audience.

Why does adult intimacy trigger such an aggressive reflex in our digital spaces? Because true intimacy requires recognizing a woman's desire, agency, and absolute consent - concepts that our society still struggles to process.

When Director Geetu Mohandas took to Instagram to mock critics, stating she was just “chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, [and] women playing systems”, she hit the nail on the head. Our digital ecosystem is terrified of a woman who refuses to be passive.

By targeting Yash and Geetu Mohandas for attempting to tell a story that breaks away from conventional Indian cinema, netizens are trying to police female autonomy under the guise of “family values”. It is a collective failure to separate the art from the artist’s personal life, resulting in a culture that penalises women for the very visual expressions that men are celebrated for. If Indian cinema is ever to evolve into a medium for “grown-ups”, a few of us must grow up first. Yash and Geetu Mohandas are pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema by telling a story that's bold, layered, and unlike the usual mainstream, but some repressed netizens are proving they simply aren’t ready for it.

Also Read: Toxic song ‘Tabaahi’ music video out: Yash and Kiara Advani ignite screen with intense romance

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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