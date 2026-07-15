Comedy is a genre that has somewhat struggled to pull audiences in recent years, yet Welcome To The Jungle managed to beat the odds, and director Ahmed Khan says a careful approach to humour, paired with a long-awaited reunion of two old friends, is what tipped the scales in his favour.

Ahmed Khan reveals how he reunited Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon for Welcome To The Jungle

Cracking comedy for every generation

Khan explained that humour is notoriously difficult to get right since every viewer’s sense of comedy differs. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, he said, “Making people laugh is one of the hardest things, as everyone has a different taste in comedy. We just kept one thing in mind, that we will not delve into vulgarity, we won’t make demeaning jokes, or do slapstick comedy. We went for the age group of 5 to 95, and it worked for us.”

Reuniting Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

The director revealed that Akshay Kumar had been attached to Welcome To The Jungle from the outset, and that casting a pivotal role sparked the idea of bringing Raveena Tandon back on screen alongside him after several years.

“Akshay Kumar was always associated with the film, and I had this one character of a strong village woman, and I had Raveena Tandon in mind for it. So, I told Raveena that you and Akshay haven’t done a film together in years and both of them are very close friends of mine. They thought ki ab sab itna aage badh chuke hain ki kabhi na kabhi to kuch karna hi tha saath mein. (They felt that they had both moved forward in life, and sooner or later, they were bound to work together again.) So for the public’s sake and for them to enjoy it, they did it. Whatever they did, though, was in the film’s context, it’s the audience who found their own take on it,” he said.

Handling a cast of more than 30 actors

Beyond reuniting its two lead stars, Welcome To The Jungle brought together more than 30 actors, making it one of the largest ensemble casts seen in recent Hindi cinema. Khan said pulling off a project of this scale demanded meticulous planning behind the scenes.

The filmmaker divided his performers into distinct groups based on their roles within the story, a method that helped keep the narrative streamlined while ensuring every actor had a meaningful presence on screen. “I bifurcated them in mandlis of actors, crews, villagers, and villains. Putting them together became easy after that. Also, I didn’t give individual scenes to anyone. Every scene had almost all of them reacting to the same situation, so no one was left out,” he said.

With the film’s comedy and star reunion both striking a chord with audiences, Khan’s approach to balancing a sprawling cast has emerged as one of the key reasons behind its wide appeal.

Also Read: Will Welcome To The Jungle cross Rs. 150 crore mark in its lifetime? Trade experts share their views

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