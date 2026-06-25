TVF has built a strong reputation as one of India’s most admired production houses, consistently delivering authentic, relatable, and genre-defining stories. Whether through slice-of-life dramas or comedy series, the studio has continued to connect with audiences across age groups. Its latest comedy-drama, The Pyramid Scheme, has become a major success, receiving praise for its witty humour, engaging storyline, and standout performances.

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath gives a thumbs-up to TVF’s The Pyramid Scheme: “It brought back a lot of memories”, Arunabh Kumar reacts

Among its admirers is Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, who recently took to social media to express his appreciation for the show. Calling it a nostalgic experience, Kamath shared how the series reminded him of past experiences. He wrote, “There are no shortcuts to making money. I watched Pyramid Scheme on Prime last weekend. It brought back a lot of memories of what it feels like to be stuck in one when the scheme goes bust.”

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar and President Vijay Koshy responded with gratitude to Kamath’s praise. They also acknowledged the efforts of the writers and creators whose vision played a key role in bringing The Pyramid Scheme to audiences.

Directed by Ashish R. Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, The Pyramid Scheme features an ensemble cast including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghav in significant roles. The series is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

TVF’s growing global recognition is also reflected in its strong presence on IMDb’s Top 250 TV Shows list. Alongside Sapne vs Everyone, several TVF productions have secured spots on the prestigious ranking, including TVF Pitchers, Panchayat, Gullak, Kota Factory, Aspirants, and Yeh Meri Family.

The production house has continued to strengthen its standing as a trusted creator of quality content, competing with and surpassing several recent high-profile releases. Further cementing its dominance, TVF made a significant impact at Prime Video Presents with a wide range of announcements. From films such as Vvan and College Fest to new shows like Pyramid and Vansh, along with fresh seasons of fan-favourite series including Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne vs Everyone, and Sandeep Bhaiya, TVF showcased one of the most diverse and ambitious slates of the event, emerging as one of the biggest highlights of the night.

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