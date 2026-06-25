Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has spoken about his experience of filming Daayra with director Meghna Gulzar, describing the collaboration as one he had long hoped for. The thriller, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Meghna Gulzar’s craft ahead of Daayra release, “The one filmmaker who I have really been following”

Prithviraj spoke about his long-standing interest in Gulzar’s work, saying, “The one filmmaker who I have really been following in terms of craft and the stories she chooses to say and the way she says it, is Meghna Gulzar.”

Reflecting on the shoot, he said, “I finished working with them and I had such a great experience. I had so much fun working with Meghna - I don’t think I’ve argued so much with any filmmaker.” When asked about the nature of those disagreements, he replied, “This is for us to talk about when that film releases.”

He added, “She is an incredible filmmaker. She is just a lovely person and a great filmmaker. And I’m so thankful she thought I should do that film. I’m so thankful that I convinced myself to find time in between my schedules to do that film because it was such a great experience for me.”

Prithviraj also offered a sense of the film’s thematic approach, saying, “She’s done a fab job. It’s a film that asks you a lot of disturbing questions but it doesn’t answer them for you. It’s a film that needs to have a very objective take on justice and the deliverance of justice in our system.”

He elaborated on Gulzar’s handling of the material, “It is incredible how Meghna, from point A to B, she’s never veered into one side of that line. It’s tough for a filmmaker to do that. Especially with that written material, it’s very easy for a filmmaker to sort of veer into one side of that line. And then the film stops becoming objective, but Daayra never does. Right till the last moment of the film, it’ll keep asking you the question but not answer it for you. It’s that kind of a film and I really had a ball doing it.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The film is inspired by true events and marks Gulzar’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, following Raazi and Talvar. It is also the first co-production between Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. Daayra releases in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra locks September 18, 2026 release

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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