Triptii Dimri is on a roll. She began 2026 with an impactful performance in O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar and Vikrant Massey. She followed it up with Maa Behen, co-starring Madhuri Dixit, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan. The Netflix film got considerable viewership, indicating that it has been appreciated. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Triptii spoke about this film and also her upcoming flick.

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri fuels excitement for Spirit; says Prabhas-starrer is “shaping up to be a SPECIAL experience”

Maa Behen ends on an interesting note and also has scope for a sequel. When asked if Maa Behen 2 is in the offing, Triptii Dimri said, “I'm grateful for all the love the project has received. As for a sequel, that's a conversation for the makers, and I'm sure they'll share updates when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is gearing up for Spirit. It reunites her with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after the cult blockbuster, Animal (2023). This time, she’ll be seen opposite Prabhas. A poster featuring the two has already enhanced the hype for the film, which releases on March 5, 2027.

Triptii Dimri stated, “I'm very excited about the project. It's shaping up to be a special experience, but it's still too early to share details. I hope audiences will enjoy what's in store when the time comes.”

Meanwhile, Triptii, who is the first Indian brand ambassador of Victoria’s Secret, launched her curated collection with the brand at a store in Pune on June 24. Triptii spoke exclusively with Bollywood Hungama about the honour, “As kids, my sister and I would watch Victoria's Secret shows and feel like it belonged to a completely different and glamorous world. It's truly a full-circle moment. We were fascinated by the sense of empowerment that the brand represented. Back then, it felt like a world that was so inspiring and aspirational, and never did I imagine that one day I would be part of that story myself. To now be the first Indian Brand Ambassador for Victoria's Secret India feels incredibly special, not just professionally but personally as well. When my sister and I look back, it's a reminder that some dreams begin as quiet conversations and moments of admiration, and over time can turn into something real.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri unveils her curated Victoria’s Secret collection in Pune; says, “One of the BIGGEST misconceptions is that your bra size stays the same THROUGHOUT your life”; adds, “Indian women today are influencing conversations across fashion, culture, business, entertainment on a GLOBAL scale”

More Pages: Spirit Box Office Collection

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