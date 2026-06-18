Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has opened up about her family background, revealing that she was given two names that reflected both sides of her heritage. In a recent conversation with News18, the actress spoke about her parents, her upbringing, and how her exposure to different cultures and faiths shaped her outlook on religion. Zeenat shared that while the world knows her as Zeenat Aman, her mother also gave her a Hindu name.

Zeenat Aman reveals her Hindu name Laliteshwari, recalls being raised by a devout Hindu mother: “I had a very international exposure”

Zeenat Aman reveals her birth names

Reflecting on her childhood, the actress explained that she largely grew up with her mother after her parents separated when she was very young. “My parents separated when I was very young, so I was with my mother,” she said.

Speaking about her late father, noted screenwriter Amanullah Khan, who wrote classics such as Mughal-e-Azam and Pakeezah under the name Aman, Zeenat revealed that he was responsible for the name by which she is popularly known today. “The name ‘Zeenat Aman’ came from my father’s side. From my mother’s side, my name was Laliteshwari,” she shared.

Zeenat Aman on being raised by a devout Hindu mother

The actress also spoke about her mother, Vardhini, and the influence she had on her upbringing. “My mother’s name was Vardhini. She was a very devout Hindu woman. She would spend two to three hours every day in prayer, and I was raised by her,” Zeenat recalled.

Despite being raised in a religious household, the actress said she does not identify as a religious person herself. When asked if she considers herself religious, she replied with a simple “No.”

Explaining her perspective further, Zeenat said her life exposed her to multiple faiths and cultures from an early age. “I have seen very closely that my mother was Hindu, my father was Muslim, and my children’s father is Muslim. I studied in a Catholic school, and at a very young age I had a very international exposure,” she said.

The actress also spoke about her German stepfather and how her multicultural environment influenced her worldview. “My stepfather is German, a blonde, green-eyed German. So my exposure has been towards the whole world, I was exposed to the global way of life. So I never thought that I should adhere to any one religion,” she explained.

Zeenat Aman: “Humanity is my religion”

For Zeenat, the values shared across religions matter more than religious labels. “I believe that all religions are good. No religion tells you that you should do something wrong or that you should not be human,” she said.

Summing up her philosophy, the actress added, “I believe in humanity, in kindness, in peace, in equality, and in love for all people and animals. To me that is my religion.”

Zeenat Aman’s reflections offer a glimpse into the personal experiences that shaped one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars.

Also read: Zeenat Aman credits all-women team for her “millennial-coded” Instagram: “Here’s to all my girl’s girls”

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