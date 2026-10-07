Zee TV’s television show Vasudha has completed 700 episodes. The cast and crew marked the milestone with a cake-cutting celebration on the sets, with lead actors Priya Thakur and Abhishek Sharrma joining the occasion.

Zee TV’s Vasudha completes 700 episodes; Priya Thakur says, “Feels surreal”

Priya Thakur plays the titular character Vasudha, while Abhishek Sharrma essays Devansh Singh Chauhan. The actors reflected on their experience of being part of the show and reaching the latest milestone.

Priya Thakur on completing 700 episodes

For Priya, who has played Vasudha through the show’s journey, the milestone brought back memories of her audition and the beginning of her association with the character.

“700 episodes of Vasudha feel surreal! I still remember going for my audition thinking, ‘Chalo, audition deke dekhte hain… kya hi ho jayega!’ And today, that one decision has given me 700 episodes, countless memories and so much love,” she said.

The actor also spoke about the response the show has received during its run and her experience of growing alongside her character.

“To see the show hold the No. 1 position in the prime-time space for such a long time makes this milestone even more special. I feel incredibly grateful to have found Vasudha and to have grown with her along this journey,” Priya added.

She also hinted that the show will continue to introduce new developments for its viewers.

“There is so much more to come, with some exciting twists ahead, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what unfolds next. Here’s to many more chapters of Vasudha!” she said.

Abhishek Sharrma reflects on playing Devansh

Abhishek Sharrma, who plays Devansh Singh Chauhan, described the character as one that has become personally significant to him.

“Some characters you play, and some characters become a part of you. Devansh will always be one of those characters for me. Completing 700 episodes is a huge milestone, and I feel fortunate to have experienced this journey with such a wonderful team and audience,” he said.

The actor also acknowledged the response to the show's central characters and teased developments involving Devansh and Vasudha.

“The show’s continued presence at the No. 1 position in the prime-time space and the love for Vasudha and Devansh have made this journey incredibly special. And for all the Vasudev and Dev fans who have been waiting for their special moments, there is something beautiful coming up. I’m really excited for everyone to see what’s next!” Abhishek added.

With the completion of 700 episodes, Vasudha continues its run with its characters and relationships at the centre of the narrative. The show is set to move forward with new twists and developments in the story.

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