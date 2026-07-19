Entertainment doesn't evolve by following trends. It evolves by creating them. Zee 5, India's largest homegrown video streaming platform, unveiled its most ambitious multilingual slate yet, a bold showcase of stories, creators, and formats designed for a new generation of audiences. Spanning Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bangla, the slate brings together an expansive line-up of Movies, Series, Live Sports, AI-powered storytelling, Animation and Kids' Entertainment, all under one destination.

Zee 5 unveils its biggest multilingual slate yet across seven languages

Built on the belief that great entertainment should be fearless, culturally rooted, and impossible to ignore, the new slate reflects Zee 5's long term vision of creating stories that don't just entertain but spark conversations, shape culture and travel across languages and borders. From marquee franchises and premium originals to pioneering new formats, Zee 5 continues to push the boundaries of storytelling while deepening its commitment to audiences across India and around the world.

The slate is powered by an exceptional roster of creative partners, bringing together some of India's most celebrated studios, filmmakers, and storytellers. In Hindi, Zee 5 has joined forces with leading production houses including Jio Studios, Maddock Films, AAZ Films, 200 NOTOUT CINEMAS, DICE Media, Collective Studios Historyverse, Tips Films, Pen Studios, Ellipsis Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment and Jar Pictures. Across regional markets, the platform continues to deepen its commitment to regional storytelling through collaborations with industry leaders such as Thespian Films in Malayalam, Annapurna Studios, Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sitara Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra in Telugu, Passion Studios and Vriddhi Cinemas in Telugu, KVN Productions in Kannada, Bahawa Entertainment, Pratisaad Productions, Kyra Kumar Kreations in Marathi along with Bengali powerhouses like Acropolis Entertainment, Anjan Dutt Productions, Why So Serious films, Surinder Films and Zee Studios for multiple languages.

The Hindi slate brings together bold new originals, iconic franchise revivals, and marquee films. New series include Kambli- inspired from the life of Vinod Kambli, The Scam: Leaked, Coffee King, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0, hosted by R. Madhavan, the iconic Zee Horror Show, returning franchises like Rangbaaz S4 starring Mohit Raina and Arunoday Singh, Janaawar 2 featuring Bhuvan Arora and Bakaiti S2 featuring Rajesh Telang and Sheeba Chaddha. The movie slate features a strong mix of theatrical premieres and direct to digital releases like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy, Bandar featuring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata led by Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Meri Jaan with Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, Sarvgunn Sampann starring Vaani Kapoor, Ghamasaan featuring Arshad Warsi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pratik Gandhi, Ikroop with Mithila Palkar and Gauahar Khan and Dalimb starring Jitendra Kumar and Priya Bapat.

Further strengthening its language-first strategy, Zee 5 continues to champion deeply rooted, culturally authentic storytelling with an expansive slate spanning Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bangla. In Tamil, audiences can look forward to the return of Koose Munisamy Veerappan and Thadayam, alongside new originals Ananthakaalam and Thee Kural, first ever independent rap battle show. The movie slate is headlined by the highly anticipated Demonte Colony 3, Hi! starring Nayanthara and Kavin, and Raawadi. In Telugu, the platform will release originals such as Shrimathi starring Nivetha Thomas and Objection Mylord starring Srikanth alongside return of blockbuster talk show Jayammu Nishchayammu Ra. The movie line-up includes most anticipated films like Venky Anil 5, NBK111 and Vrushakarma.

In Kannada, Ayyana Mane returns with a new season, while Bitcoin Scam and Operation Bangara expand the originals slate. The platform also brings Karavali, featuring Raj B. Shetty and Prajwal Devaraj, to its movie line-up. In Malayalam, Zee 5 premieres A Queen, Malabar Cup and Malayalam's independent rap battle show Kerala Underground, alongside this season's most acclaimed film Balan the Boy. In Marathi, audiences can look forward to a new season of Hey Kay Navin?, along with the new original Aga Aai, Aaho Aai and blockbuster films Tumbadchi Manjula and Bhootam Bhayam. In Bangla, audience favourites Shwetkali and Lalbazaar return with new seasons, while shows like Aloor Dosh and Priyo Bondhu strengthen the originals slate. Together, these titles reaffirm Zee 5's position as the destination for premium entertainment in every language.

Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, Business Head- Zee 5 India said, “At Zee 5, we don't believe in just following the entertainment landscape, we believe in shaping it. Every story we tell is driven by a simple philosophy: back the bold, champion the unconventional and create experiences that audiences cannot find anywhere else. This slate is our biggest statement of intent yet, bringing together some of India's most celebrated filmmakers, production houses, and performers across Movies, Series, Live Sports, AI-powered storytelling, Animation and Kids in seven languages. But this is only one part of our transformation. Alongside a bolder content vision, we are building a future-ready entertainment platform-reimagined with smarter technology, a richer product experience, and deeper personalisation to serve the evolving needs of Indian audiences. This slate is more than a line-up of titles. It is a reflection of our commitment to continue building India's most loved homegrown entertainment destination where the country's most compelling stories, biggest creators, and boldest ideas come together on one platform.”

Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, Zee, said, “Every title on this slate has been chosen with intent. For us, great content is not about chasing volume, but about championing stories that connect with audiences in meaningful ways. India’s viewers today move effortlessly across languages, genres and formats, and our content strategy is built to reflect that shift. This slate brings together stories that serve different viewing needs, across everything we create and curate. Our focus is to champion stories that are bold in their choices, unconventional in their range, unapologetic in their voice and unstoppable in their ability to connect with audiences across India and beyond. That is the kind of storytelling we want Zee 5 to be known for.”

Beyond scripted entertainment, Zee 5 continues to scale its entertainment ecosystem through Live Sports, AI, Animation, and Kids' content. The platform's growing sports portfolio features global properties including FIFA®, Bundesliga, ILT Season 5 and Tamil Nadu Kabaddi, while expanding its AI & Animation slate featuring Garud – Ek Yodha Ki Gatha, Narmada Manasa Sundari, Vikram Betal, Shiv Sati-Ek Anant Prem Kahani, Param Sundari Chandrakanta, Tirupati Balaji, Ram Anjaney Yuddh and Aiyappan alongside kids content featuring Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka, Smart KidZ, Tales of Krishna, Bandbudh and Budbak 2.0 which reinforces the platform's commitment to building a truly holistic entertainment destination for audiences across age groups.

With this landmark slate, Zee 5 reinforces its position as the destination where India's boldest stories come alive. Bringing together marquee collaborations, iconic franchises, fresh originals and stories across seven languages, the slate is bold in scale, unstoppable in ambition, unconventional in choice and unapologetic in voice, reflecting the platform's continued focus on delivering differentiated entertainment at an unmatched scale.

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