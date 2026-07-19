Aanand L Rai on winning National Award for Best Direction (Non-Feature Film) for Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek, “It was a journey into nation-building that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stood for”

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has added another milestone to his career by winning the National Award for Best Direction (Non-Feature Film) at the 72nd National Film Awards for Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek.

Aanand L Rai on winning National Award for Best Direction (Non-Feature Film) for Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek, “It was a journey into nation-building that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stood for”

The 40-minute Hindi documentary chronicles the making of the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, dedicated to the Honourable Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Alongside the creation of one of India's most ambitious national monuments, the film also explores the transformation of the local communities, as Kevadia in Gujarat emerged as an international tourist destination. Presented by Akshay Kumar, it further features insights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the vision that brought the landmark to life.

The honour also reflects Aanand L Rai's remarkable versatility as a storyteller. While audiences know him for emotionally resonant films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and Tere Ishk Mein, this documentary showcases his ability to bring the same sincerity, scale and human perspective to stories beyond fiction.

Speaking about the win, Aanand L Rai said, “Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek was a journey into the vision of nation-building that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stood for, and an opportunity to understand the immense stature of the man whose legacy continues to inspire generations. Receiving a National Award is an incredibly humbling moment, and I'm grateful to the Jury for this recognition. This honour belongs to the entire team.”

With this honour, Aanand L Rai adds yet another milestone to a career defined by stories that leave a lasting impact.

Also Read: Shashwat Sachdev expresses gratitude after winning National Award for Best Music for Article 370: “I came into cinema with no inheritance”

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