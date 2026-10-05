Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan has tied the knot with his fiancée Tamanna in an intimate ceremony in California. The actor, who has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight, shared the first glimpse of his wedding celebrations with his wife on social media. The picture captures the couple during their first dance as husband and wife.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan marries fiancée Tamanna in California, shares first wedding photo

On October 4, Mohsin took to Instagram to share a photograph from the special occasion. In the picture, the actor can be seen dancing with Tamanna. Mohsin opted for a classic white tuxedo for the celebration, while Tamanna was seen wearing a peach Anarkali suit with a matching skirt. Sharing the romantic picture, the actor wrote, “The day, MashaAllah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin A Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan)

More glimpses from the intimate wedding celebrations have also surfaced on social media. Mohsin and Tamanna reportedly shared their first dance as a married couple to Shah Rukh Khan's popular track Chammak Challo from Ra.One. The couple also danced to Janam Janam from Dilwale during the celebrations.

Mohsin Khan has been a familiar face on Indian television for several years. He began his acting journey in 2014 with Love by Chance and subsequently appeared in shows including Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. However, it was his stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that brought him wider recognition.

The actor portrayed Kartik Goenka on the popular television show, opposite Shivangi Joshi, who played Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi's on-screen pairing became a major part of the show's storyline during their run on the series. He eventually exited Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021 after several years on the show.

Following his television stint, Mohsin explored the digital space and was later seen in the web series Jab Mila Tu, where he shared the screen with Eisha Singh. With his wedding to Tamanna, the actor has now begun a new chapter in his personal life.

Also Read : Mohsin Khan REVEALS suffering mild heart attack in 2023: “Bahut jyada hi badh gaya tha”

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