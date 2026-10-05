Amitabh Bachchan reveals he struggles to find time for sleep amid Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot: “I struggle to fine the time…I must run to the bed”

Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about his struggle to find enough time for sleep amid his busy professional schedule. The actor, who continues to juggle his television commitments with film projects, shared his late-night thoughts on his personal blog, reflecting on the importance of sleep and his plans to get some rest before another early day at work.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he struggles to find time for sleep amid Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot: “I struggle to fine the time…I must run to the bed”

Amitabh noted that sleep is widely considered an important part of the body’s recovery process, but admitted that finding enough time for it can be difficult. He wrote: “.. they said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body .. and I struggle to fine the time to follow that ..”

The actor also reflected on the feeling of going to bed early with the intention of waking up for work the next morning. According to him, such moments are often accompanied by several thoughts and ideas, along with the motivation to work towards goals that have been pursued for a long time.

He further wrote: “But tonight is a try .. nw to retire early and be p for a earlt wake for work… it is a different feel .. a state of many thoughts and ideas .. all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal … that gives immense power to run to ts destination , in time … and I must run to the bed.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Hindi adaptation of the British quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? features contestants answering multiple-choice questions, with lifelines available to help them when they are unsure about an answer.

The actor was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel. He is also associated with filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which features Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows a group of people attempting to protect a woman who is pregnant with Kalki, described as Lord Vishnu’s 10th and final avatar, from the powerful Yaskin.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Agrawal Sharma talks about playing a dementia patient in Vajood Rahe Maujood; director Keigan Pinto says, “Geeta ji is the Amitabh Bachchan of female actor today!”

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