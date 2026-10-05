Anubhav Sinha reveals what drew him to Benaras Beat’s debut track ‘Barish Aur Tum’: “The very first line was an absolute clincher”

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has shared the creative process behind 'Barish Aur Tum,' the debut track from his newly launched music label, Benaras Beat. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, Sinha spoke about his first reaction to the song and the collaborative process involving composer Shashi Suman, lyricist Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay and singer Abdul Shaikh.

Anubhav Sinha reveals what drew him to Benaras Beat’s debut track ‘Barish Aur Tum’: “The very first line was an absolute clincher”

According to the video, the song took shape during a post-lockdown jamming session, where Upadhyay’s poetry became the starting point for the composition. Suman developed the song around themes of rain, memories and romance, with the initial composition taking shape on the piano.

Sinha recalled that he was immediately drawn to the song when he first heard it. “The very first line of this song's opening verse was an absolute clincher for me... I completely fell for it right then and there,” he said.

While Sinha described his own contribution to the track as limited, the making-of video highlights his involvement in shaping certain creative elements. One of his key suggestions was the addition of a humming sequence, which the team incorporated into the composition.

The track also involved a search for a vocalist who could bring a distinct texture to the song. Sinha and Suman eventually chose Abdul Shaikh, whose voice was used to give the composition its intended emotional quality.

The making-of video offers a glimpse into the discussions and jamming sessions that went into developing the track, including the collaboration between Sinha, Suman, Upadhyay and Shaikh.

'Barish Aur Tum' marks the first release from Benaras Beat, a music label that Sinha developed as a separate creative venture alongside his work in cinema. The filmmaker has previously spoken about his long-standing interest in music and the idea of creating a platform for original compositions beyond film soundtracks.

With the release of the track and its behind-the-scenes video, Sinha has now shared more about how the first song under the Benaras Beat banner came together, from its opening verse and piano composition to the vocal and arrangement choices that shaped the final version.

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha calls for more films on freedom fighters; says, “We need 1–2 films on Gandhi every year for the next 100 years”

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