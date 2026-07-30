The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana was finally unveiled today, July 30, and it’s a big talking point on the internet. The same day, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Indian entrepreneur and producer Shiv Sagar. He is the son of veteran filmmaker-cinematographer Prem Sagar and the grandson of legendary director-writer Ramanand Sagar, the creator of the 1987 TV epic Ramayan. Shiv Sagar shared his extensive views on the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash starrer.

EXCLUSIVE: Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Shiv Sagar PRAISES Ramayana trailer: “I wish Ranbir Kapoor all the luck; Yash looks brilliant as Ravana; Sai Pallavi suits Sita”

Shiv Sagar said, “I quite liked it, to be honest. In the earlier promotional asset, I felt that the quality of the graphics did not match the scale of the budget. However, after watching the trailer and seeing the ensemble cast, I am impressed. I thought Yash looked brilliant as Ravana. Sai Pallavi, too, suits the character of Sita, especially in the way she speaks and articulates herself. Overall, I think it looks very grand.”

Shiv continued, “I assume that they have made it with an international audience in mind. It would be great if the film opens up the global market for Indian mythology, culture and fantasy. If they manage to pull it off successfully, it will be wonderful and will benefit Indian cinema as a whole.”

He remarked, “Even the way Pushpak Viman has been conceived is praiseworthy. I also liked Surpanakha’s (Rakul Preet Singh) entry on the tiger chariot.”

Shiv Sagar further said, “I come from a school of thought that believes in casting fresh faces, so that the actors can blend seamlessly into their characters. I only hope that Ranbir Kapoor is accepted as Rama, and I wish him luck. After Animal (2023), people may have formed a certain image of him. At the same time, with the ensemble cast and the grand visual experience, the film might go down well with the audience.”

Interestingly, Arun Govil played Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, while in the film, he essays the role of Rama’s father, Dasharatha. Shiv Sagar smiled and said, “It’s a very good and smart strategy. It is also a wonderful way to pay tribute to Ramanand Sagar ji and his Ramayan.”

Shiv Sagar concluded by explaining why Ramayan continues to remain relevant, “It has remained the benchmark despite the limited budgets and lack of advanced technology at the time. Hats off to him for relying on emotions and still making it so effective and evergreen. Today, with all the technological advancements, filmmaking has become much easier, and yet people are often unable to get the emotions right.”

Also Read: Ramayana trailer FINALLY out: Sunny Deol missing but Yash AMAZES as Ravana; Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi IMPRESS in the grand 3D spectacle

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