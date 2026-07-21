The actress says she felt deeply connected to her character’s emotional journey as the coming-of-age drama gears up for its August 5 debut.

Star Plus has officially announced the premiere date of its upcoming fiction drama Yeh Fitoor Tera. Starring Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan in the lead roles, the show is set to make its television debut on August 5 at 8:30 pm. Positioned as an emotional coming-of-age story, the series follows a young woman as she navigates insecurities, self-discovery, and the unfamiliar world of college life.

Debchandrima Singha Roy opens up about playing Soumya in Yeh Fitoor Tera as the show premieres on August 5

At the heart of the story is Soumya, a shy and introverted girl from Allahabad whose fear of being judged has made silence her biggest shield. As she steps into a co-educational college for the first time, she is pushed out of her comfort zone and finds herself dealing with new friendships, unfamiliar experiences, and the challenges of finding her own voice. While fate introduces Jeet into her life, the story promises to focus equally on Soumya’s internal struggles as she learns to overcome her fears and embrace confidence.

Speaking about the role, Debchandrima Singha Roy revealed that she instantly connected with Soumya's emotional depth and vulnerability, making the character particularly special for her. She said. "Honestly, I found myself feeling very protective of Soumya from the very beginning. She's the kind of girl who wants to speak, wants to be a part of everything, but somewhere, her own fears stop her before anyone else can. I don't think people always realise how lonely that can feel. We often look at someone who's quiet and assume that's just their nature, without knowing how many thoughts are running through their mind. While playing her, I kept reminding myself that every hesitation, every pause, and every silence had a reason behind it. That made Soumya feel incredibly real to me, and I think she will be relatable to so many girls out there. I'm really excited that Yeh Fitoor Tera has finally got its launch date and will premiere on 5th August at 8:30 PM. Do tune in and shower us with your love."

The makers are positioning Yeh Fitoor Tera as a relatable tale that explores themes of self-belief, emotional growth, and first love, while highlighting the challenges many young women face when stepping into a new phase of life. With Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan leading the cast, the show aims to strike a chord with audiences through its blend of heartfelt emotions and youthful storytelling.

Yeh Fitoor Tera will premiere on August 5 at 8:30 PM on Star Plus and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar. The series marks another addition to the channel's fiction lineup, bringing a fresh love story rooted in personal transformation and emotional resilience.

Also Read: Star Plus unveils first promo of Yeh Fitoor Tera; Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan headline a fresh new love saga

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