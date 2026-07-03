Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the importance of getting appreciation from Indian audiences, “That means far more to me”

Few filmmakers have managed to create a cinematic legacy as grand and timeless as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Known for his breathtaking visual storytelling, memorable music, and emotionally rich narratives, Bhansali has consistently delivered films that have transcended borders, earning admiration from audiences not just in India but across the world.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the importance of getting appreciation from Indian audiences, “That means far more to me”

Reflecting on the global appreciation for his work, the filmmaker shared, “Be it Devdas or Bajirao Mastani, most of my films have also been appreciated internationally. Devdas remains a very popular film in Europe and across the international circuit even today. Having said that, what matters most to me as a filmmaker is how the people of my country, the people of Hindustan, respond to my work. Have my own people, my audience in India, embraced it? That means far more to me than international acclaim.” Devdas will soon complete 24 years on July 12.

Bhansali's words capture the balance he has maintained throughout his career. While his films have been showcased and celebrated on prestigious international platforms and continue to enjoy immense popularity overseas, his greatest measure of success remains the love and acceptance of Indian audiences. It is this emotional connection with viewers at home that has made iconic films like Devdas, Black, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Over the years, Bhansali has established himself as one of Indian cinema's most respected auteurs, with a filmmaking style that resonates universally while remaining deeply rooted in Indian emotions, traditions, and storytelling. His films continue to inspire filmmakers and captivate audiences across generations.

Up next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for his much-awaited film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The ambitious project is already among the most anticipated films on the horizon and is expected to once again showcase Bhansali's signature cinematic grandeur.

Also Read: AICWA reiterates demand for FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Love & War set death

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