The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have dropped a new teaser, offering audiences another glimpse into the much-awaited period gangster drama led by Yash. This comes after the makers confirmed that the film will hit theatres on August 26, 2026, last month.

Yash starrer Toxic teaser unveils glimpses of Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth

Ever since the project was announced, Toxic has remained one of the most anticipated Pan-India releases, primarily because it marks Yash's return to the big screen after four years. The actor, who was last seen in the KGF franchise, has maintained a low profile regarding the film, with the makers revealing only limited promotional material. However, the newly released teaser has added to the curiosity surrounding the project.

The latest video introduces the female cast of the film through a voiceover that explores the theme of how "love makes women monsters." The teaser offers brief glimpses of Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth, each appearing in distinct looks that hint at their individual characters.

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Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi are seen in glamorous avatars, while Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth are presented in more action-oriented sequences. Although the teaser refrains from revealing plot details, it establishes the women as key players in the narrative rather than supporting characters.

The announcement also reconfirms that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026. An announcement poster of the same was released on June 21, ending months of speculation surrounding the film's release timeline.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster drama jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash under his banner, Monster Mind Creations. The film features Yash in a dual role and has reportedly been mounted on a budget estimated between Rs. 850 crore and Rs. 1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films produced to date.

The project also marks Yash's 19th film as a lead actor. It has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with plans for a wide multilingual release. Principal photography commenced in August 2024 and concluded in October 2025, with filming taking place across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi and Jaipur.

With its latest teaser focusing on the film's ensemble cast, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has further heightened anticipation among moviegoers. As the countdown to August 26 begins, fans are expected to keep a close watch for a full-fledged trailer that could offer more insight into Yash's dual role and the world envisioned by director Geetu Mohandas.

Also Read: Toxic vs Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 vs Vvan vs Eetha: Yash’s film triggers RARE 4-way Raksha Bandhan clash; Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set for FIRST box-office face-off

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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