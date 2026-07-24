Actor Yash has come out in strong support of co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana, asserting that the actor has approached the role with sincerity and dedication.

Yash defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama casting in Ramayana; says, “He is a fabulous actor”

The two actors, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, appeared together at a panel discussion held at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday to speak about the upcoming mythological epic.

Yash defends Ranbir’s casting

Speaking at the Ramayana panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Yash said, according to The Telegraph, “Nobody in this world can come and say, ‘I have the virtue to play Lord Rama’. The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor. It’s not easy to play Lord Rama and the way he has really worked, huge respect to him.”

When the film’s first teaser was released earlier this year, there were some questions about whether the 43-year-old actor suited the character’s younger years despite widespread praise for his regal look. Responding to the criticism, Yash said Ranbir had worked hard on his fitness for the part and that audiences would see “a beautiful Rama with great intent and great sacrifice” once Ramayana releases.

Ranbir opens up on stepping into the role

Ranbir, for his part, admitted that he was gripped by apprehension when he was first offered the role, wondering whether he was capable of playing Lord Rama, but said that doubt soon gave way to gratitude, describing the part as a blessing and a moral responsibility.

He added that Lord Rama has served as the conscience keeper for millions across generations for over 4,000 years, embodying courage, compassion, forgiveness and righteousness, and said the entire cast and crew shared the intention of telling the story as authentically as possible.

Trailer launch postponed

The panel had been expected to conclude with the global unveiling of the film’s trailer, but producer Namit Malhotra announced that the launch was being postponed as Sony Pictures has come on board as the international distributor for Ramayana.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a two-part epic, with the first instalment set to release in theatres this Diwali. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.

Also Read: “Blown away by the Ramayana trailer”: Atlee shares his reaction, calls Ranbir Kapoor “stunning” and Yash “unbelievably lethal”

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