“Blown away by the Ramayana trailer”: Atlee shares his reaction, calls Ranbir Kapoor “stunning” and Yash “unbelievably lethal”

Director Atlee has shared his reaction to the trailer of Ramayana, praising the vision behind the ambitious mythological film and extending his best wishes to the cast and crew. The filmmaker took to social media after watching the trailer and appreciated producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and the lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

“Blown away by the Ramayana trailer”: Atlee shares his reaction, calls Ranbir Kapoor “stunning” and Yash “unbelievably lethal”

Sharing his thoughts, Atlee wrote: "Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra sir and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22 sir. @TheNameIsYash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh, and magical. Wishing the entire team blockbuster. This looks truly epic! 🔥"

Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra sir and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22 sir.@TheNameIsYash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh,… — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 20, 2026

Atlee's post comes shortly after the makers unveiled the trailer at a grand event in Delhi. The film has generated significant buzz for its scale, visual effects and ensemble cast.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey essays the role of Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part saga. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. Both films will have a worldwide IMAX release.

Also Read: Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Shreya Ghoshal, A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer recorded Ram-Sita swayamvar song as Namit Malhotra celebrated his marriage anniversary

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