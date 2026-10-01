Yami Gautam recently received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance as NIA officer Zooni Haksar in Article 370. Speaking about the honour at the trailer launch of Nayyi Navelli, the actress opened up about how the recognition has affected her approach towards her work and said that it has brought a greater sense of responsibility.

Yami Gautam on National Film Award win; says, “I think it’s a very true validation for any artist”

Yami said, “I do feel that sense of responsibility even more.” She explained that she has always tried to choose roles that excite her as an actor while also connecting with the audience. For her, receiving the National Film Award was a major recognition of her work. “I think National Film Award is a really, really big honour and I think it's a very true validation for any artist,” she said.

The actress also acknowledged that the award has changed things for her professionally. “I will be lying if I say nothing changed after receiving the award,” Yami said. She added that the recognition has made her more aware of the responsibility that comes with being an actor. Despite the honour, she remains focused on continuing to give her best and earning the audience’s appreciation through her work.

Reflecting on her journey from a small town to receiving one of the country’s major film honours, Yami said, “There is so much for me to learn.” She stressed that the award has not changed her focus on learning and growing as an artist.

Yami was also asked if the National Award had made her think about aspiring for an Oscar. Keeping her ambitions private, she said, “Sapne sirf aapko aur aapke man ko pata hone chahiye kya hain, baaki main zyada bolti nahi hoon. Main apne kaam mein vishwas karti hoon,” she said.

The actress further said that she believes good work should speak for itself rather than an artist repeatedly talking about achievements. On remaining grounded, she added, “Pair bilkul zameen par hi hain aur zameen se jitney jude rahenge utna acha rahega.”

Yami also shared a lesson she has learnt from senior artists — while success can come with time, maintaining humility is something that remains within an individual’s control.

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Yami won Best Actress for Article 370. The film also received the awards for Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction (Songs). Her husband Aditya Dhar accepted the Best Feature Film honour, while he was also seen getting emotional as Yami received her award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Also Read: Nayyi Navelli trailer launch: Is Yami Gautam aiming for an Oscar after National Award win? Actress BREAKS silence, “Aapke sapne sirf aapko pata hone chahiye”

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