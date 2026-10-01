Rajkumar Hirani’s Pritam And Pedro becomes most-viewed show ever with 31+ million views and 73+ million watch hours

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Avinash Arun, Pritam and Pedro has emerged as one of the most-watched shows on streaming. The cybercrime comedy-thriller features Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani and Mona Singh in key roles.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Pritam And Pedro becomes most-viewed show ever with 31+ million views and 73+ million watch hours

Set in Goa, the series follows Pedro (Arshad Warsi), an old-school police officer who is transferred to the IT cell, and Pritam (Vir Hirani), a tech-savvy coding expert. The two form an unlikely partnership as they work together to investigate digital crimes and mysterious kidnappings. The show combines comedy, suspense and emotional moments as the duo navigates a series of cases.

The series has received a strong response from viewers, with its blend of humour and thriller elements becoming a key part of its appeal. Rajkumar Hirani Films recently marked the show's performance with a special social media post, expressing gratitude to the audience. The post was captioned, "Pritam and Pedro continue to rule hearts."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajkumar Hirani Films (@rhfilmsofficial)

According to the makers, Pritam and Pedro has officially become the most-viewed show ever, crossing 31 million views and recording more than 73 million watch hours. The figures mark a significant streaming milestone for the series.

The show's performance also puts the spotlight on Rajkumar Hirani's move into the OTT space. His storytelling style has been brought into the series while retaining elements of humour and emotion. Vir Hirani has also drawn attention for his portrayal of Pritam, with viewers and critics responding to his performance.

With its reported viewership continuing to grow, Pritam and Pedro has set a new benchmark in streaming numbers, while bringing together Rajkumar Hirani's creative direction and Vir Hirani's performance in the series.

Also Read : SHOCKING: Gurugram youth takes inspiration from Vikrant Massey’s Pritam And Pedro character to allegedly con student of Rs. 24.60 lakhs

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