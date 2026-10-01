Yami Gautam, Adinath Kothare, Sushmita Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, producers Nikhil Madhok, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, director Balaji Mohan and others attended the trailer launch of Nayyi Navelli at a multiplex in Mumbai. The event marked Yami’s first major public appearance after receiving the National Award and, naturally, the actress was asked about how the recognition has impacted her.

Nayyi Navelli trailer launch: Is Yami Gautam aiming for an Oscar after National Award win? Actress BREAKS silence, “Aapke sapne sirf aapko pata hone chahiye”

When asked whether she now feels a greater sense of responsibility, Yami replied, “Yes, I do feel the sense of responsibility even more. I have always, as an actor, looked out for roles which interest me as an actor. But the audience in me is always looking out for something original. We don’t know what’s good or bad, but does it excite me to come on the set every day and spend every second and every cell of my mind in that moment or not? And not just within the periphery of being an artist, but also as a team member – just someone who’s in service of making films. That’s it.”

She added, “And I think the National Film Award is a really, really big honour. It’s also a true validation for any artist, across all languages and all formats, that you can receive in our country. And I take it with all humility.”

Yami further admitted, “I’ll be lying if I say that nothing has changed. You do feel that there’s an added responsibility in me as an artist or actor who’ll try to push even more, be even more diverse, work even harder and try to win and earn this love and respect that you all have literally bestowed upon me — someone who has come from a small town and reached till here. I still feel there’s a long, long way to go. There’s so much for me to learn.”

Another journalist asked Yami whether she was aiming for an Oscar next. She responded, “Aapke sapne sirf aapko aur aapke mann ko pata hona chahiye. Otherwise, I don’t like to share much. I believe in my work. When work is your expression, then you don’t need to say much.”

He also asked if she continues to be grounded even after winning a National Award. Yami said, “Pair zameen pe hi hai aur pair jitne zameen se jude rahenge, utna achha rahega. One thing I’ve learned in my life, and whenever I see great personalities around me, is that success will come and go. Today, you are doing so many films; who knows whether you’ll be doing so many films tomorrow? But one thing that is in your hands is your humility. That makes one more memorable than anything else, in my opinion.”

Nayyi Navelli releases in cinemas on October 16.

Also Read: Yami Gautam brings warmth, mystery and mischief as Mohini in Nayyi Navelli trailer, out now

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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