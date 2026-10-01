EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye is a remake of his earlier Marathi film, reveals Tahir Raj Bhasin; actor also says his character is a “ray of hope” in the film

Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently enjoying the response his latest Netflix show Shaque: Trust No One is generating. The actor will next be seen in designer-turned-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis’ Hindi film debut Pal Bhar Ke Liye, which also stars Saiyami Kher and Viineet Kumar Siingh. Before this film, Phadnis had made two Marathi movies in the form of Hrudayantar (2017) and Smile Please (2019).

EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye is a remake of his earlier Marathi film, reveals Tahir Raj Bhasin; actor also says his character is a “ray of hope” in the film

Tahir told Bollywood Hungama exclusively that the character he has played in Pal Bhar Ke Liye is something he hasn’t played before. “You can expect a very heartfelt, emotional and personal story that Vikram is telling in his Hindi directorial debut,” he said. “As far as my character is concerned, I haven’t played anything like this before. It’s a softer shade that I have never explored before. It’s a more emotional character and he brings in a ray of sunshine and hope in the film. And that is what I appreciate about it.”

In August this year, Phadnis had travelled to Melbourne for the world premiere of Pal Bhar Ke Liye at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), where the film received acclaim. Before the screening, he had told Bollywood Hungama that the movie is inspired from the last four years of his late mother. Sharing more about the film, Tahir said, “It’s a very personal story. He has already made this once in Marathi. So, he knew it frame to frame.”

Phanis’ had once said that his 2019 Marathi movie Smile Please was inspired by her mother’s last few years. Hence, it seems that Pal Bhar Ke Liye is a remake of that film.

Tahir said that while working in the film, he never felt like Phadnis was making his Hindi directorial debut. “He comes from the world of designing. He has made two Marathi films. He comes with a visual and designing clarity on him wanting only this much footage and every scene should only be done this much. This helps the actor a lot. Sometimes, when the director isn’t that skilled, he takes a lot of takes. But Vikram had a lot of clarity. He knew exactly what he wanted from his actor,” he said.

After Pal Bhar Ke Liye’s premiere at Melbourne, Tahir is looking forward to its release in India. “I am very excited about how the audience is going to respond over here,” he said.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Phadnis on Pal Bhar Ke Liye, “The film is about my mother but it is for my father”; also shares his excitement for its world premiere at IFFM

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