Yami Gautam Dhar recently visited Patna to meet fans and seek blessings at the Patna Sahib Gurudwara ahead of the theatrical release of her upcoming fantasy family entertainer, Nayyi Navelli. The visit comes after the film’s trailer received a positive response from audiences.

Yami Gautam Dhar seeks blessings at Patna Sahib Gurudwara ahead of Nayyi Navelli release

Nayyi Navelli stars Yami Gautam Dhar in a new avatar and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra. Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

The film combines elements of fantasy, humour and action with familiar Indian family dynamics. Since the trailer was released, it has drawn attention for its storyline and Yami’s different on-screen appearance, adding to curiosity around the film ahead of its theatrical release.

During her visit to Patna, Yami received a warm welcome from fans, with crowds gathering as she arrived in the city. The welcome included dhol beats as fans came out to see the actor.

Following the reception, Yami made a special visit to the Patna Sahib Gurudwara. She spent time at the holy shrine and sought blessings ahead of the film’s release. The visit also gave her an opportunity to express gratitude for the response that the film’s promotional material has received so far.

Headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar, Nayyi Navelli brings together family drama, fantasy, humour and action. The film aims to present these elements against a larger cinematic backdrop while retaining relatable family moments.

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma serving as writers. Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma have produced the film. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, the film is set to arrive in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

Also Read : Yami Gautam on National Film Award win; says, “I think it’s a very true validation for any artist”

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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