Yami shared that she had accepted the possibility of leaving Bollywood and returning to Himachal Pradesh after struggling to find meaningful opportunities following her debut.

Yami Gautam reveals she almost quit Bollywood before Uri changed everything: “I had made peace with leaving the industry altogether”

Yami Gautam has opened up about one of the most challenging phases of her career, revealing that she had seriously considered leaving the film industry before the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala transformed her journey. In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, the actor reflected on the uncertainty she experienced after her debut and how she had almost decided to step away from acting altogether.

Yami Gautam reveals she almost quit Bollywood before Uri changed everything: “I had made peace with leaving the industry altogether”

Despite making an impressive debut with Vicky Donor, Yami shared that meaningful opportunities were difficult to come by in the following years. The lack of consistent roles eventually led her to question her future in the industry and consider starting over elsewhere.

Recalling that phase, she said, "Just before Uri and Bala, I had made peace with leaving the industry altogether. I thought I'd return to Himachal... I imagined beginning a completely different life.”

Rather than feeling frustrated, Yami explained that she had accepted the situation and was prepared to embrace a quieter life in her home state of Himachal Pradesh. She believed she had done everything within her capacity and was ready to move on from the uncertainties of the film business.

However, her career took a dramatic turn in 2019 with the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film emerged as a massive commercial success and brought renewed attention to her talent. Soon after, Bala further strengthened her position in the industry, proving to be the breakthrough she had long been waiting for.

Following those successes, Yami consciously shifted her focus towards content-driven films and unconventional characters. She went on to headline critically appreciated projects such as A Thursday, Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, OMG 2, and Article 370, earning praise for her performances.

Yami's journey highlights that career setbacks can often precede defining moments. Her candid reflection serves as a reminder that perseverance, patience, and staying true to one's choices can eventually lead to unexpected opportunities and lasting success.

Also Read : Yami Gautam to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 3: Report

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