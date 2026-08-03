When it comes to fashion, Maniesh Paul has always left his audience wanting more. From experimenting with fabrics to choosing rich maximalism, Paul knows how to bring his fashion A-game forward. On his birthday today, here’s looking at 5 looks that prove he is a fashion favourite.
Happy birthday Maniesh Paul: 5 best fashion looks from the actor’s Instagram
Suiting Up: Maniesh Paul defines maximalist fashion by donning a full black suit with a crisp white shirt. What makes the look a standout is the exaggerated cape-like coat with silver detailing around the shoulders that adds character. The actor keeps his look crisp and neat with glossy shoes and stylish shades.
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Striped: Maniesh Paul shows how to keep it classy in a signature black double-breasted suit featuring stripes. Less is more, and Paul likes it that way! The actor layers his look with a classic watch and dramatic shades.
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Contrast: Maniesh Paul brings a contrast to classic black suits by donning a white one with a crisp black shirt and dramatic collars. What stands out in his entire ensemble are the dramatic shoes with detailed silver accents. Keeping it poised, Paul simply brings his look to a full circle with tinted frames.
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Streetstyle Casual: Maniesh Paul keeps his streetstyle casual look quite sophisticated by sporting clean denims, layering it with a white T-shirt and a matching jacket. The actor completes his ensemble with stylish sneakers and chunky black frames.
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Drama: Maniesh Paul defines wardrobe drama by donning a full black suit with his coat adorned with fine embellishments, fueling the outfit’s appeal. The actor lets the detail take center stage, and simply completes his look with a signature watch, dramatic black shoes and black frames.
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Which of these looks is your favourite?
Also Read: Maniesh Paul on why loud, theatrical comedies will never go out of style, “People want to escape reality, not be reminded of it”
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