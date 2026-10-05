Arijit Singh has announced his biggest-ever India tour, which will take him across nine cities between January and May 2027. The tour will mark 20 years of his journey in the music industry and bring his music to audiences across some of the country’s large-scale venues.

Arijit Singh announces 9-city India Tour 2027 to mark 20 years in music

Titled Kotak Solitaire presents Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 powered by Visa, the tour will begin in Ahmedabad on January 9 and conclude in Hyderabad on May 15. The singer will also perform in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune and Indore.

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation, the tour will feature multiple stadium-scale presentations. Tickets will be available exclusively through thumpN.

The performances are expected to feature songs from different phases of Arijit Singh’s career, covering the music that has connected with listeners over the years. The production will include a multi-tiered stage with an extended runway, allowing the singer to perform closer to different sections of the audience. The shows will also feature 360-degree spatial audio, LED fixtures, panoramic screens, laser arrays and pyrotechnics.

Speaking about the tour, Arijit Singh said, “20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people - the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own. I’m really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can’t wait.”

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, said, “We take immense pride in presenting a nationwide tour of this magnitude to audiences across the country. Bringing India’s most loved voice to so many cities is a deeply meaningful milestone for our team. It is a genuine tribute to an extraordinary musical legacy, and we are thrilled to create an unprecedented live event. Every single detail of this journey is being designed to world-class standards, offering fans a live experience at a scale never seen before in his home country.”

Varun Khare, CEO, thumpN, said, “There are very few artists whose announcement can make an entire country stop and ask one question: When do the tickets go on sale? Arijit Singh is one of them. His music has an extraordinary ability to bring people together - and we expect these shows to be exactly that. Thousands of people singing the same words, at the same time, in the same place. For thumpN, being the ticketing platform for this tour is a privilege. Our job is to make sure that getting from “I need to be there” to actually being there in the moment is as seamless as possible. We’re incredibly excited to bring this experience to fans across all 9 cities.”

Alaap Gosher, CEO & Co-Founder, TM Ventures, said, “This tour has been an exciting opportunity to bring together the experience and expertise of the people we’ve worked with for over 13 years with a fresh team of creative minds and new perspectives. There’s something powerful about combining deep knowledge of the artist and his live journey with a new generation of creative thinking. With an artist like Arijit, the ambition has always been to keep evolving the live experience, and this time we wanted to challenge ourselves to look at the show through a completely fresh lens - bringing new ideas and approaches while staying rooted in what makes his connection with audiences so unique. It’s been an incredible journey of combining experience with fresh thinking to build something that feels both familiar and completely new, and we can’t wait for audiences across India to experience it.”

Gaurav Ramdev, Head Of Marketing, India And South Asia, Visa, said, "Music has an incredible power to connect people, and Arijit Singh's journey over the past 20 years reflects that beautifully. At Visa, we believe in being present wherever our cardholders want to be, whether that's an everyday purchase or a once-in-a-lifetime moment. This tour represents millions of fans coming together to celebrate songs that have become the soundtrack to their lives, and we're proud to help make those moments possible. Because at Visa, we don't just enable transactions, we power the extraordinary moments that move people."

The Kotak Solitaire Visa Credit Card pre-sale will begin on October 10, 2026, at 12 PM and continue until October 11 at 2 PM. The pre-sale for all Kotak Visa Credit Cards will run from October 11 at 12 PM to October 13 at 2 PM. The general sale will begin on October 13 at 2 PM onwards.

Also Read : Arijit Singh voices Main Na Raha Mera title track featuring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai

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