Yami Gautam Dhar is set to make her first appearance as the new bhabhi in Nayyi Navelli with the film’s first song, ‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’. Presented by Zee Music, the track is composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics by Vayu and vocals by Neeti Mohan.

Yami Gautam Dhar makes her first appearance as ‘Bhabhi’ in Nayyi Navelli song ‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’, out now

The song introduces Yami’s character, Mohini, to the family through a wedding celebration. It brings together elements of Bhangra, rap, classical music and hip-hop, giving the sequence a mix of traditional and contemporary sounds.

The song follows the mystery surrounding the family’s newest bahu, with the teaser raising questions about whether she is really a “daayan”. ‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’ presents a lighter side of the character as she takes centre stage during her Muh Dikhayi and makes her entry into the family.

The track also features a hook step, with Yami performing the choreography as part of the wedding sequence. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has described the song as one of the most enjoyable sequences he has worked on and highlighted the Devar-Bhabhi faceoff as one of its key elements.

Talking about the song, G. V. Prakash Kumar said, “‘‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’ was one of those songs where we just wanted to have fun with the sound. It has a very desi flavour, but at the same time it has to feel fresh and have a lot of energy. We didn’t want it to feel predictable, so we played around with the rhythm and the arrangement. Vayu’s lyrics have a mischievous energy, and Neeti’s voice brings so much character to the song. Yami also understood exactly what the song needed from her character. There’s a little bit of madness running through the whole thing, which I think is what makes the song so enjoyable. It’s the kind of song you can imagine playing at a family celebration, with everyone joining in.”

Vijay Ganguly added, “‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’ was one of the most fun songs I have choreographed, and it was even more special with Yami who is playing Mohini in the film. Mohini has a distinct personality, and can change expressions and dance forms on the click of a beat. The choreography had to have the same confidence with just the right amount of cheekiness, so it feels like it belongs to Mohini. The song is so well written in the script that the narrative was too much fun to choreograph, especially the Devar-Bhabhi faceoff. Yami worked very hard to make sure we could pull off long takes and brought so much spontaneity to the performance. The song and the visuals will grow on you and will surely keep you wanting to watch it again and again.”

Nayyi Navelli is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma and directed by Balaji Mohan. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal and Neeraj Singh.

Also Read : Yami Gautam Dhar recalls being asked to breakdance at audition: “I would honestly love to see that tape today”

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