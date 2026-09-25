The veteran actor breaks down why she rates Ranveer among the most versatile performers of his generation.

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah has heaped praise on Ranveer Singh, applauding his ability to bring a distinct energy to every character he plays. In a recent conversation, when asked which actor from today's generation stands out to her for this quality, Pathak Shah picked Ranveer without hesitation.

Ratna Pathak Shah opens up on sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh: “He’s a confident man”

"I think Ranveer in some of his work is very much like that. Ranveer Singh, his energy can be significantly different from role to role, depending on the kind of part he's playing."

Pathak Shah, who has shared screen space with Ranveer, also spoke about what it was like working alongside him, praising his sharp understanding of a scene's requirements. Asked how their performances came together on set, she said, "Very happily. We got on perfectly well with each other. He's a smart man. He knows what is required in the scene. I know what is required in the scene. Why should there be a problem? He is a confident man. Thank God for it. I can't deal with people without confidence because they make all the mistakes possible and they make you make mistakes also. But he is a confident man. He's not over odd, or he's not mamming me or anything like that."

Pathak Shah's comments come at a high point in Ranveer's career, riding on the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The films have turned into a major box-office phenomenon, with Dhurandhar becoming one of the biggest Hindi hits to cross the Rs. 1,000 crores net mark domestically.

Ranveer's performances as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the franchise have drawn widespread appreciation from audiences and industry members alike, with several prominent names in the film fraternity publicly lauding both the films and his work in them. Ratna Pathak Shah's remarks now add another respected voice to the growing conversation around Ranveer's range as a performer, reaffirming his standing as one of the most dynamic actors working in Hindi cinema today.

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kabir Khan and more to attend IFP Season 14

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