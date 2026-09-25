Inspired by constellations, moonlight and meteor showers, the new edit explores dramatic silhouettes, rich evening hues and personalised bridal details.

Celestial Nights with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter: Kalki founder Saurabh Gupta describes it as ‘celebration of love with stars woven into every detail’

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are bringing a celestial touch to contemporary wedding fashion as they front KALKI’s latest couture collection, The Celestial Nights. Part of Bride & Groom ’26, the collection draws inspiration from constellations, moonlight, eclipses, nebulae and meteor showers, translating the imagery of the night sky into modern occasionwear.

Celestial Nights with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter: Kalki founder Saurabh Gupta describes it as ‘celebration of love with stars woven into every detail’

The campaign features Ishaan and Janhvi in looks that explore the idea of togetherness without resorting to coordinated dressing. Their ensembles share celestial detailing, tonal colour palettes, textures and intricate craftsmanship, while maintaining distinct silhouettes and individual identities.

For women, the collection experiments with sculpted corsets, asymmetric blouses, contemporary lehengas, embellished drapes, fluid skirts, dramatic capes and ethereal veils. The menswear offering takes a sharper evening approach with tailored suits, double-breasted jackets, structured overlays, deep sculpted necklines and fluid trousers.

The colour story moves through deep sapphire, cosmic blue, midnight black, gunmetal, luminous silver and moonlit ivory. Crystal trails, pearl-like embellishments, starburst details and constellation-inspired embroidery add to the celestial aesthetic. Deep sapphire velvet, sheer structured fabrics, metallic surfaces and fluid layers further bring texture and movement to the looks.

Personalisation also forms a key part of the collection, particularly through KALKI’s celestial veils. These can be customised with wedding dates, initials, vows, sacred names, shlokas, meaningful symbols or even the constellation visible on a significant night, turning the bridal accessory into a more personal keepsake.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, founder Saurabh Gupta said, "Indian weddings have always looked to the stars, from kundalis and auspicious timings to the belief that two destinies are cosmically aligned. With The Celestial Nights, we reimagined this tradition through contemporary couture, translating constellations, celestial motifs and personal details into looks that feel modern yet deeply rooted. It is a celebration of love that is not only written in the stars but woven into every detail."

With Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor bringing the collection to life, The Celestial Nights presents a more experimental direction for KALKI Bride & Groom ’26. The edit moves beyond conventional occasion silhouettes to explore proportions, layering, evening dressing and individual styling, with looks designed for celebrations ranging from sangeets to after-hours wedding events.

The collection will be showcased across KALKI’s stores and digital platforms, with the campaign extending through social-led content focused on its craftsmanship, styling and different celebration moods.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor recreate THIS Dhadak moment in KALKI Fashion’s BTS video

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