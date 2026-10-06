Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

Zee Music Company has released ‘Phata Patakha’, the second song from Nayyi Navelli, the upcoming fantasy family entertainer from Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow. Composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar, the track features Yami Gautam Dhar in a new avatar as she leads an unusual dance sequence involving zombies.

Yami Gautam Dhar joins a zombie dance party in Nayyi Navelli song ‘Phata Patakha’, out now

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli combines fantasy, mystery and family entertainment. The film stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with G. V. Prakash Kumar serving as the composer and producer of the film's music.

‘Phata Patakha’ has been composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics by Vayu and vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi. Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, the song places Yami at the centre of a zombie dance party. The track combines upbeat music with colourful choreography, adding a quirky musical element to the film's fantasy setting.

The song also brings an unusual twist to the festive season, with its dance-focused sound and zombie-themed visuals. The track's celebratory mood could make it a fitting addition to the Navratri season while reflecting the unconventional world of Nayyi Navelli.

Speaking about the song, G. V. Prakash Kumar said, “‘Phata Patakha’” gave us the opportunity to experiment with a very unusual musical world. The idea was to take the eccentricity of Nayyi Navelli and translate it into a track that feels instantly celebratory. I wanted the composition to have a strong hook and an energy that stays with you, while still retaining the quirky character of the film. Vayu’s lyrics and Madhubanti’s vocals brought exactly the playful, uninhibited quality the song needed, and Yami’s performance takes that energy to another level.”

Madhubanti Bagchi added, “‘Phata Patakha’ is pure, uninhibited madness packed with humour and incredible energy. Recording it was an absolute blast because the track is just so larger-than-life with that playful, high-octane edge. The creative pairing of G. V. Prakash Kumar and Vayu made this one of the most exciting tracks I’ve ever recorded. I can’t wait to see people dancing to it!”

‘Phata Patakha’ is now available on major music streaming platforms through Zee Music Company.

Also Read : Yami Gautam on National Film Award win; says, “I think it’s a very true validation for any artist”

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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