Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have already set the screens on fire with their adorable chemistry over the years, but it looks like they are grabbing eyeballs once again with their latest ad film. Set against the warmth of a Diwali celebration, the film follows Varun and Kriti as they share festive moments with friends and family. From games of Tambola and indulgent mithai breaks to heartfelt conversations and laughter-filled gatherings, the campaign captures the joy of coming together during the festive season.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are back with their adorable chemistry in Fossil’s Diwali 2026 campaign

The campaign film is for a leading watch and accessories brand, Fossil, which unveiled its Diwali 2026 campaign, featuring its brand ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. It celebrates the joy of togetherness, timeless style, and the moments that make the festive season truly memorable. As the evening unfolds, you see Fossil's latest timepieces seamlessly become a part of Varun – Kriti’s heartwarming moments, reflecting the brand's belief that the memories we cherish most deserve to be celebrated in style.

Varun Dhawan, Brand Ambassador for Fossil India, expressed his excitement for the collection, saying, "Diwali has always been one of my favourite times of the year because it's all about coming together with family and friends, celebrating traditions and creating memories that stay with you long after the festivities are over. This season, I've been wearing the Everett Chronograph Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch. I love how it makes a statement while still feeling versatile enough for every occasion, whether it's a festive celebration or a casual get-together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fossil India (@fossil.in)

Kriti Sanon, Brand Ambassador for Fossil India, added, "For me, Diwali is about slowing down and spending quality time with the people who matter most. It's the little moments, shared laughter, festive traditions and meaningful conversations, that make the season so special. For this festive season, I love the Scarlette Three-Hand Day-Date Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch from Fossil. It's elegant, timeless and easy to style, whether I'm dressing up for a festive occasion or keeping it simple. I love pieces that feel versatile yet special, and this watch does exactly that."

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon bring playful energy to Fossil Fall 2026 campaign with Pickleball twist

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