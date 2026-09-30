Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow have unveiled the trailer of Nayyi Navelli, offering a glimpse into a fantasy family entertainer that combines family dynamics, humour, mystery and action. Headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar, the film sees the actress in a new avatar as Mohini, a newly married woman whose arrival in the Awasthi family brings a series of unexpected developments.

Yami Gautam brings warmth, mystery and mischief as Mohini in Nayyi Navelli trailer, out now

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli revolves around the Awasthi family and their new bahu (daughter-in-law), Mohini. The trailer initially introduces viewers to the familiar atmosphere of an Indian household, complete with wedding rituals, family opinions and different personalities. However, the story gradually moves beyond the everyday family setting as Mohini’s presence begins to raise questions and hints at a mystery surrounding her.

The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The ensemble cast includes Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in pivotal roles. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

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Speaking about the film, director Balaji Mohan said, “What makes Nayyi Navelli special to me is that it starts with a family that feels instantly relatable, with all the quirks, opinions and madness you’d recognise from any family, and then takes things somewhere completely unexpected that will leave you pleasantly surprised.”

He further added, “We have a fantastic ensemble, with everyone bringing something unique to the mix, while Yami brings warmth, mystery and mischief to Mohini. We’ve taken these household dynamics and given them a larger-than-life spin while keeping the humour intact throughout, and I am excited for audiences to experience my first Hindi film and this epic, fantastical world on the big screen this Dussehra.”

Yami Gautam Dhar also opened up about her character Mohini, saying, “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself. Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart. It was a wonderful experience working with Balaji sir, Aanand sir, Himanshu, the team at Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios. I’m really excited for audiences to meet Mohini this Dussehra and discover her for themselves.”

Also Read : Yami Gautam Dhar recalls being asked to breakdance at audition: “I would honestly love to see that tape today”

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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