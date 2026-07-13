In an industry where conventional wisdom insists that a large-scale action film needs a male superstar at its centre, Aditya Chopra attempted something genuinely disruptive with Alpha. He placed two women at the heart of an ambitious, big-budget popcorn entertainer and challenged the long-standing gender conventions of mainstream action cinema.

With Alpha, Aditya Chopra proved that audiences are ready for female-led action spectacles

Alpha surpassed industry expectations by collecting Rs. 9.12 crore nett in India, registering the biggest opening ever for a female-led action film in Indian cinema. That was not merely a box office statistic. It showed that audiences were willing to give a high-concept, women-led action spectacle a genuine chance on the big screen.

For years, female-led films have largely been confined to modest budgets, niche subjects or content-driven dramas. Alpha attempted to break that ceiling by mounting its leading ladies in a genre and at a scale traditionally reserved for male stars.

The film also witnessed day-on-day growth through its opening weekend. Alia Bhatt’s star power, the appeal of the action genre and a sharply executed marketing campaign succeeded in bringing audiences to cinemas despite the negativity and trolling that had surrounded the film online.

More importantly, its initial performance established that there is no inherent audience resistance to women spearheading large-scale action films. Viewers were curious, the opening was encouraging and the premise clearly had commercial potential.

That is why Alpha must be recognised as a brave attempt by Aditya Chopra to disrupt mainstream Hindi cinema. The filmmaker is known for taking instinctive calls and occasionally swimming against the tide. Although the film ultimately failed to sustain its momentum at the box office, the vision behind mounting a female-led action franchise of this scale deserves appreciation.

Disruption is not always defined by immediate commercial victory. Sometimes, it begins with challenging an established formula and proving that an unconventional idea deserves space in the mainstream. In that respect, Alpha has expanded the possibilities of what a Hindi action film can look like. Instead of positioning women as supporting characters, romantic interests or emotional anchors for male heroes, it made them the driving force of an ambitious action narrative.

At the same time, the film’s eventual box office outcome must not be interpreted as proof that audiences reject female-led action cinema. It reinforces a truth that applies to every film, irrespective of the gender of its protagonist: storytelling and execution remain decisive.

Had Alpha been backed by sharper writing, a more engaging screenplay and stronger emotional stakes, its impressive opening may well have translated into a successful theatrical run. The concept attracted viewers. The film simply could not retain them strongly enough after the initial curiosity subsided.

In many ways, however, Alpha has already accomplished the difficult first step. It has shown exhibitors, studios and filmmakers that audiences are prepared to purchase tickets for women-led action spectacles. The barrier of acceptance is considerably lower than many in the industry may have assumed. The next challenge is to match that promising idea with exceptional execution. Should filmmakers build on this foundation and combine scale, star power and action with compelling storytelling, Indian cinema’s first blockbuster female-led action franchise may not be far away.

Alpha proved that audiences are ready. The next film simply needs to give them a story they cannot stop talking about.

Also Read: Despite negativity, Alpha collects Rs. 33 cr in 3 days; does it prove Alia Bhatt is a star or exposes limits of her box-office pull? Trade speaks up; slams trolls: “They have no value; theatrical audience doesn’t give a damn about what trolls are propagating”

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