John Abraham opens up on playing former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria; says, “It’s a challenge and I’m looking forward to doing justice to it”

John Abraham is playing former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming biographical drama, a project inspired by Maria’s memoir ‘Let Me Say It Now’. The film will trace the distinguished career of the senior police officer, who played a pivotal role in investigating some of India’s most significant criminal and terror cases, including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

John Abraham opens up on playing former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria; says, “It’s a challenge and I’m looking forward to doing justice to it”

Speaking about taking on the role, John said the responsibility extends far beyond recreating the officer’s appearance on screen. Reflecting on the importance of the character, the actor shared, “Rakesh Maria is someone whose career has intersected with some defining moments in our country’s history, so naturally there’s a tremendous sense of responsibility in portraying him.”

He further explained that his approach to portraying real-life personalities is rooted in understanding their journey rather than simply copying their mannerisms. “When you are portraying a real person, the objective isn’t imitation — it’s understanding the individual behind the public image. That means spending a lot of time researching, understanding his mindset, the pressures he faced, and the decisions he had to make. It’s a challenge to play Rakesh Maria on screen and I’m looking forward to doing justice to it.”

Apart from discussing the biopic, John also spoke about how his perspective on selecting films has evolved over the years. According to the actor, while entertainment remains an essential part of cinema, he now prefers stories that continue to resonate with audiences long after the credits roll.

Sharing his philosophy, he said, “I think every story should leave you with something. Entertainment is important — cinema should always engage you — but if a film also stays with you after you’ve left the theatre or finished watching it, that’s even better. I’m not choosing projects because they’re trying to make a statement; I’m choosing them because I believe they’re honest, well told and emotionally engaging. If they happen to start conversations along the way, that’s a bonus. Over the years, as a producer I’ve realised I can help bring attention to a story that deserves to be seen. At the end of the day, it’s always about the story. If it moves me, I’ll back it."

The actor reiterated that compelling storytelling remains the deciding factor behind every project he takes up, whether as an actor or a producer.

In addition to the Rohit Shetty directorial, John has also joined the feature-length documentary Test Subject V as its presenting partner. Directed by Sol Kohli, the documentary follows creator and producer Kunal Avanti as he embarks on a personal journey exploring long-held beliefs surrounding food, health and compassion.

Explaining what inspired him to support the documentary, John said, “What drew me in was its honesty. At its heart, this isn’t a film that’s trying to tell people what to believe — it’s one person’s journey of discovery. I found that incredibly genuine.” His association with the project further reflects his growing interest in backing meaningful and thought-provoking stories that connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Also Read : Test Subject V OTT release: John Abraham’s docu-feature to stream on JioHotstar from July 18

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