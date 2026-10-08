Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup recently shared details of an alleged physical assault she faced in Mumbai. The actor claimed that a man confronted and assaulted her while she had stepped out to collect a parcel of pani puri.

Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup says she was assaulted in Mumbai; alleges police refused to file FIR

Simran shared a video of the incident on Instagram, showing a confrontation with a man who allegedly snatched her phone and threw it. In her post, she also urged women not to be intimidated by people who behave aggressively towards them.

According to Simran's account, she had parked her vehicle near a gate while she went to collect her pani puri order. She said the security guard told her that she could not park the car there. Simran explained that she was only waiting in front of the gate and would move the vehicle if someone needed to enter or exit.

The actor alleged that the watchman then spoke to her in a disrespectful manner. She said she raised her voice and told him not to speak to her rudely. It was during this exchange that another man allegedly approached her.

Simran claimed that the man became aggressive and physically assaulted her. The video she posted appears to capture parts of the confrontation, including the alleged moment when her phone was taken and thrown.

In the caption accompanying the video, Simran also alleged that the police did not accept her complaint because her phone was still intact despite the incident. She expressed concern over the response she received and used the incident to encourage women to stand up for themselves when faced with aggressive behaviour.

The video has since gained attention on social media, with several users reacting to Simran's account of the incident. The actor has previously appeared in television shows including Pandya Store and Nazar.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.