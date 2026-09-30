From Mirzapur and The Family Man to Special Ops, Bhay, Aashram and Panchayat, these actors have built strong digital careers around characters and shows that audiences continue to.

The success of an OTT actor is no longer only about how many shows he or she appears in. In the rapidly expanding streaming landscape, longevity has become an important part of the conversation. When a show returns for a second, third or even fourth season, the actors at its centre get the opportunity to build a lasting association with their characters — and, in some cases, turn them into franchises.

Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Karan Tacker, Bobby Deol and Jitendra Kumar: The OTT stars whose shows keep coming back

Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Karan Tacker, Bobby Deol and Jitendra Kumar are among the actors who have benefited from this franchise-driven OTT ecosystem.

Their shows have returned across seasons, allowing their characters to remain in the public conversation long after their initial appearances.

Pankaj Tripathi: Mirzapur

Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya has become one of the most recognisable characters to emerge from Indian OTT. Mirzapur has completed three seasons, with Tripathi remaining one of the show's central faces.

The franchise has now expanded beyond streaming with Mirzapur: The Movie, bringing its popular characters to the big screen. For Tripathi, the journey illustrates how an OTT character can evolve into a larger franchise, with audiences following the same world across multiple instalments.

His association with returning digital properties doesn't end there. Tripathi is also closely associated with the Criminal Justice franchise as Madhav Mishra, giving him another recurring OTT character that audiences have returned to over multiple seasons.

Manoj Bajpayee: The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari is another character that has become synonymous with Indian OTT. The Family Man has returned for three seasons, with Bajpayee continuing to lead the series as the intelligence officer balancing his professional life with his family responsibilities.

The show's longevity has allowed Bajpayee to build a character that audiences have followed over several years. Rather than being limited to a single-season performance, Srikant has become a continuing part of the actor's digital identity.

Karan Tacker: From Special Ops to Bhay Season 2

Karan Tacker's OTT journey offers a particularly interesting example of how returning franchises can shape an actor's digital career. His association with Special Ops saw him play Farooq Ali, a character he returned to in the show's subsequent instalment.

But it is his journey with Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery that is now becoming an important part of the conversation around his OTT career.

Tacker headlines the series as Gaurav Tiwari, the paranormal investigator at the centre of the story. The show gave the actor a very different character from his espionage role in Special Ops, allowing him to explore a mystery-driven narrative based around a real-life figure.

Now, with Bhay returning for Season 2, Tacker is set to reprise the role of Gaurav Tiwari. The second season gives the actor another opportunity to return to an established character and continue a story that has already found an audience.

That consistency is increasingly important in the OTT ecosystem. An actor being brought back for another season indicates that the character and the world created around them have enough audience interest to continue. For Tacker, Bhay Season 2 marks another chapter in that journey.

Bobby Deol: Aashram

Bobby Deol's OTT resurgence has been closely linked to Aashram. His portrayal of Baba Nirala gave him a character that audiences followed across multiple seasons and became one of the defining digital roles of his career.

With Aashram continuing its franchise journey, Deol's association with Baba Nirala demonstrates how a successful OTT character can become a long-running part of an actor's screen identity.

The show also played an important role in introducing a different side of Deol to streaming audiences, proving that a strong character in a returning series can create a new phase in an actor's career.

Jitendra Kumar: Panchayat

Jitendra Kumar's Abhishek Tripathi, popularly known as Sachiv Ji, has become another hugely recognisable OTT character. Panchayat has completed four seasons, with Kumar remaining at the centre of the story as the young government employee navigating his life in Phulera.

The show's popularity has turned Abhishek into one of Kumar's most identifiable roles. Each returning season has allowed the character's journey to evolve while keeping audiences invested in the world of Phulera.

The franchise advantage

There is a clear shift in the streaming landscape towards returning properties. A successful first season can establish a show's world, but subsequent seasons give actors the opportunity to deepen their association with a character.

For Pankaj Tripathi, it is Kaleen Bhaiya and Madhav Mishra. For Manoj Bajpayee, it is Srikant Tiwari. For Karan Tacker, Farooq Ali in Special Ops and Gaurav Tiwari in Bhay. For Bobby Deol, it is Baba Nirala. And for Jitendra Kumar, Sachiv Ji.

Karan's trajectory is particularly interesting as Bhay heads into its second season. With the actor returning as Gaurav Tiwari, the show adds another returning property to his OTT portfolio and strengthens his association with franchise-led streaming content.

As platforms continue to invest in stories that can return season after season, these actors represent a growing category of OTT performers whose careers are being shaped not just by new shows, but by the ability of audiences to keep coming back for the characters they play.

Also Read: “Manoj Bajpayee is funny, inspiring and there are no starry airs about him,” says Last Man In Tower co-star Swaroopa Ghosh

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.