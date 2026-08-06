5 recent looks of The Traitors contestant and Malkin actor Parul Gulati that prove she’s a fashion diva

Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati rings in her birthday on August 6, and there’s no better occasion to look back at the sartorial moments that have defined her style journey. Known for The Traitors and Malkin, Parul has steadily carved a niche as a fashion favourite, moving effortlessly between red-carpet glamour and edgy editorial statements. As she celebrates another year, here’s a look at five recent outfits that highlight her evolving and fearless approach to fashion.

5 recent looks of The Traitors contestant and Malkin actor Parul Gulati that prove she’s a fashion diva

Velvet drama at its finest

Parul turned heads in a rich burgundy velvet mini dress featuring a sculptural plunging neckline and a structured silhouette. The luxurious fabric, paired with soft waves, glowing makeup and delicate diamond jewellery, made for a glamorous look that was equal parts bold and elegant.

Monochrome power play

Serving high-fashion minimalism, Parul opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a sleek bralette, oversized satin jacket and flowing wide-legged trousers. Styled with a statement choker and effortless waves, the look perfectly blended power dressing with modern femininity.

Edgy leather elegance

In a structured brown leather jacket paired with sheer black stockings and pointed heels, Parul showcased her love for sophisticated street style. Chunky gold jewellery and subtle glam makeup completed the look, making it both powerful and polished.

Seaside glamour

Against the backdrop of the sea at sunset, Parul looked stunning in a metallic wine-hued sculptural mini dress with dramatic floral detailing along the hem. Styled with delicate gold heels and minimal accessories, the look was playful, chic and effortlessly glamorous.

Rooftop editorial chic

Parul embraced avant-garde fashion in an oversized black leather-inspired dress paired with sheer tights and lace-up heels. The dramatic rooftop setting and her confident pose elevated the outfit into an editorial-worthy fashion moment, highlighting her versatility as a style star.

From velvet drama to rooftop editorial chic, these looks reflect Parul Gulati’s range as she moves seamlessly between bold glamour and understated elegance. Her ability to make every appearance a style statement, without ever repeating herself, is exactly why she continues to be counted among the industry’s most watched fashion icons.

Also Read: Parul Gulati alleges Rs 8 lakh fraud at Nish Hair store in Bengaluru, says one accused employee is absconding

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