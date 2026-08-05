Starring Emraan Hashmi, Awaarapan 2 is set to release on August 14, with its trailer arriving on August 6.

Vishesh Bhatt responds to Awarapan 2 clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947: “It’s our fortune and luck that we get to share this release date with Sunny Deol”

With the trailer of Awarapan 2 set to launch on August 6, anticipation around Emraan Hashmi’s much-awaited sequel continues to grow. The film, which arrives in cinemas on August 14 during the Independence Day holiday weekend, will face competition from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. Despite the high-profile box office clash, producer Vishesh Bhatt has expressed confidence and gratitude, saying the release date was chosen with audiences in mind rather than competition.

Vishesh Bhatt responds to Awarapan 2 clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947: “It’s our fortune and luck that we get to share this release date with Sunny Deol”

Addressing the much-discussed clash, Vishesh Bhatt said, “We came on the date that seemed best. It's our first release coming into 14th August on a holiday and it's our fortune and luck that we get to share this release date with the legend Sunny Deol and and it's with a lot of humility we would like to bring the film on a holiday so more people can also come and watch this film.”

#Awaarapan2 producer Vishesh Bhatt answers the question on the Independence Day clash with #Batwara1947. He says it's THEIR fortune to share this release date with the LEGEND SUNNY DEOL ♥️ ALL the best to them as well!! Healthy clash ho jaye....!! #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/8R3R3bhzki — Deva Ki Adaalat (@SunnyDeolFanHu) August 4, 2026

His remarks reflect the makers’ positive outlook towards the festive release window, which traditionally draws large crowds to theatres. Instead of viewing the simultaneous release as a rivalry, Bhatt emphasized that the holiday period offers moviegoers an opportunity to enjoy multiple films on the big screen.

Awarapan 2 marks the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original Awarapan earned cult status among fans. The sequel also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Vijayant Kohli, promising a blend of action, romance and emotional drama while carrying forward the legacy of the 2007 film.

Music has always been one of the biggest strengths of the Awarapan franchise. Songs like ‘Tera Mera Rishta,’ ‘Toh Phir Aao,’ and ‘Maula Maula’ continue to enjoy immense popularity years after the original film's release. Keeping that legacy alive, the makers have already hinted that Awarapan 2 will feature a fresh soundtrack while retaining the soulful musical identity that made the first film memorable. The music is expected to play a key role in connecting both old fans and a new generation of audiences.

With nostalgia, music, and Emraan Hashmi reprising one of his most loved characters, Awarapan 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the Independence Day weekend.

Also Read : Awarapan 2 trailer to release on 6th August, Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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