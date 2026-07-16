Acclaimed singer-songwriter Vishal Mishra has added another milestone to his career by becoming the first Indian musician to feature on Amazon Music's exclusive podcast, The Zach Sang Show. Known for its candid and in-depth conversations, the globally popular podcast has previously hosted international music stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Zayn Malik. With his appearance, Vishal joins an elite list of artists while taking Indian music to a global audience.

Vishal Mishra makes history as first Indian musician on Amazon Music’s The Zach Sang Show; says, “All my big songs are made in 15-20 minutes”

In the exclusive episode, Vishal reflects on his musical journey, sharing personal experiences, his approach to songwriting and the creative process behind some of his most loved tracks. The conversation offers fans a closer look at the artist's evolution, the emotions that shape his music and the experiences that have influenced his career.

Speaking about how he creates many of his biggest hits, Vishal revealed that inspiration comes naturally and quickly to him. “I don't take a lot of time to make sounds. All my big songs are made in 15-20 minutes. I think it is to the feeling of creation and I let feelings pass through me. So it doesn't take a lot of time.”

The singer also opened up about the intense journey of creating his album, revealing that the project took nearly two years and involved writing an astonishing 170 songs before arriving at the final tracklist. Describing the period as emotionally demanding, Vishal shared how the album became a deeply personal expression of his thoughts and emotions.

Vishal said, “I think I was trying to find something myself, and that's why I made so many songs. I had made 170 songs for the album. It was mad, as mad as it can be. I think I was mad for two years while making the album. It was a process that I will never forget. And when I released the album, I felt like I've shed something out of me. It's like I felt light. I felt like having a good dance after 10 years without worrying about what people are saying because I know every piece apart finds someone who wants the right comfort, the right expression at the time. This album, it took me two years. It is madness because I was feeling mad in my head. There were so many ghosts that I was dealing with. I wanted to put it out and be as honest as I can be with the sound of the album, with the people that I work with, with the words that I write. And I'm so glad it all came together.”

Vishal's appearance on The Zach Sang Show not only marks a personal achievement but also highlights the growing global recognition of Indian musicians. Through an honest conversation about creativity, self-discovery and the emotional journey behind his music, the singer offered listeners an intimate glimpse into the passion and dedication that define his artistry.

Also Read : Vishal Mishra credits Yash for inspiring Tabaahi; says, “He thought of the word even before we made the song”

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