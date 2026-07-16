Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade have become part of the growing #WhatsOnYourPlate Challenge, an awareness campaign associated with the upcoming film The India Story. Through their social media platforms, the actors urged people to pay closer attention to the food they eat while encouraging conversations about pesticide use and food adulteration.

Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade join #WhatsOnYourPlate food safety challenge ahead of The India Story release

Kajal shared a photo of her meal along with a thought-provoking message that questioned whether the food on our plates is truly safe to consume. Shreyas also supported the campaign by asking people to become more mindful consumers and join the movement aimed at promoting awareness about food safety.

The initiative invites participants to post pictures of their meals on social media and nominate friends and family members to continue the challenge, creating a chain of conversations around the quality and safety of food. As part of the campaign, Kajal nominated actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh to participate, helping the initiative reach a wider audience across digital platforms. The challenge seeks to encourage discussions about the food people consume every day and draw attention to concerns that often remain unnoticed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade27)

The campaign reflects the central theme of The India Story, which focuses on the issue of pesticide farming and its impact on food. By extending the discussion beyond the film and into people's daily lives, the initiative aims to make audiences more aware of what they eat and inspire them to make informed choices. Designed as an interactive social media movement, the challenge encourages individuals to think more carefully about an issue that affects millions of households.

Meanwhile, the makers of The India Story continue to build anticipation ahead of its release. Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It is co-produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical crew includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Also Read : Makers of The India Story unveil new poster featuring Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu and Shreyas Talpade amid an angry mob

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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