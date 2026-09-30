Vishal Mishra and Mithoon’s ‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ gives a glimpse of Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s romance in Tum Mere Ho; song out now

The first song from Tum Mere Ho, titled ‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’, has been released. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the romantic track features Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya and offers a glimpse into the relationship shared by their characters.

Vishal Mishra and Mithoon’s ‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ gives a glimpse of Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s romance in Tum Mere Ho; song out now

The song marks the first on-screen collaboration between Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya. ‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ explores themes of love, longing and heartbreak, giving audiences a glimpse of the romantic track at the centre of Tum Mere Ho.

With romance playing an important part in the film, the song focuses on the emotions and relationships between its characters. Vishal Mishra’s vocals complement the emotional tone of the track, while Mithoon’s music and lyrics bring out its softer side. The chemistry between Gurmeet and Isha also adds to the song as their characters navigate their feelings for each other.

Speaking about the song, Vishal Mishra said, “‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ is a song that I feel will stay with you. It carries so much emotion, and I really loved working on it with Mithoon. It was a beautiful experience bringing this song to life, and I hope the audience loves it as much as I do.”

Gurmeet Choudhary said, “‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ is very special because it captures a very emotional side of the story. Working with Isha on the song was a lovely experience, and being part of a track created by Mithoon and sung by Vishal made it even more special. I’m really excited for audiences to experience it.”

Isha Malviya said, “‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ has a very beautiful and emotional quality to it. Shooting the song with Gurmeet was a really special experience, and Vishal’s voice brings out the emotions of the song so beautifully. I’m really happy that audiences can finally hear it and experience this side of Tum Mere Ho.”

‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’is now streaming on Saregama Music. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra, with music and lyrics by Mithoon, and features Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya.

Also Read : Tum Mere Ho teaser out ahead of October 23 release: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya lead an intense love story

More Pages: Tum Mere Ho Box Office Collection

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