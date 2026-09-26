Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya are set to share the screen for the first time in Tum Mere Ho, which marks Isha’s Bollywood debut. The makers have released the teaser of the upcoming romantic drama, offering a glimpse into the relationship at the centre of the film.

Tum Mere Ho teaser out ahead of October 23 release: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya lead an intense love story

The teaser presents Gurmeet and Isha as two characters caught in an intense romantic relationship, with emotional moments and visually stylised sequences forming a major part of the preview. The story appears to explore love and attraction against the backdrop of changing relationships, including the growing prevalence of casual connections and situationships.

Gurmeet and Isha’s pairing is one of the key highlights of the teaser, with the two actors sharing several emotionally charged moments. The background score also plays a prominent role in establishing the mood of the film.

Tum Mere Ho is directed by Aashish Panda and written by Niranjan Iyengar and Purva Naresh. The film is produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee under Reva Creative House and DebGuru Films, and co-produced by Romanch Mehta and Amman Riyastee. Shaan R Grover and newcomer Anushkaa Luhar are also part of the cast.

The film features music by Mithoon, Sanju Rathod, Vivek Verma, Krish, Uddipan Sharma and Arjuna Harjai, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag Mishra, Mithoon, Azeem Shirazi, Sanju Rathod, Vivek Verma and Geet Sagar. Saregama is associated with the music, while PVR Pictures is handling the distribution.

Tum Mere Ho is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, 2026.

Also read: Isha Malviya makes Bollywood debut alongside Gurmeet Choudhary in Tum Mere Ho; arrives in cinemas on October 23

More Pages: Tum Mere Ho Box Office Collection

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