Dia Mirza has frequently advocated for a cleaner tomorrow and has often talked about ways to achieve sustainability. Recently, the actress presented a unique ‘rainbow’ perspective to achieve sustainability, the kind that’s not overtly complicated and can be practised on a daily basis. She says:

Dia Mirza shares 7 simple ways to live more sustainably: “Form a connection with nature”

1. Form a connection with nature. Spend time outdoors, whether it’s planting a tree and watching it grow or making a connection with the plant you plant the seedlings of, and nurture it. If you are fortunate enough to walk in a garden every day, walk on the grass or work with soil.

2. Refuse single-use plastics and find a way to recycle the plastic that is entering your home; that is unavoidable. There are vendors who come to your doorstep and pick up everything, and there are great inventions that are helping solve the pollution that plastic creates in the environment.

3. Turn off the main switches of appliances and devices that are not in use. Try to keep your air conditioner at 24 degrees. I avoid using air conditioning as much as possible, but I keep it at 24 degrees. For the times that I am comfortable, I keep the windows open and enjoy the breezy air. So, I avoid air conditioning.

4. We can segregate and manage waste at home, at work, wherever you have any level of administrative or housekeeping access, and you know you can sustain the changes you can bring about.

5. Switch from CFL bulbs to LED bulbs. They last longer, they cost less and they also reduce your energy consumption. Switch to clean energy if you can. Find out who your energy service provider is, and figure out whether they are supplying clean energy or not. There are energy service providers who have clean energy in Mumbai, so you can get that connection.

6. Support organisations that work towards the protection of the environment and wildlife.

7. Engage with policy-makers, government, civic bodies, your neighbours, friends, your children - to protect what is worth protecting. Everytime you see a tree being cut, ask the person whether or not they have permission, a license, a letter - something. If the answer is ‘No’, click a picture, upload it onto the BMC site and record your protest. If enough of us keep doing this, we will be able to make a big difference.

Dia Mirza recognises the urgent need to safeguard the ecosystem and is actively contributing towards keeping it protected, offering ways for citizens to fuel the contribution.

Also Read: Dia Mirza reveals she mortgaged her first home to make Vidya Balan’s Bobby Jasoos; says, “I was willing to put what I had on the line”

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