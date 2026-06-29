Cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were among the prominent personalities present at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday as they turned up to support the Indian women's cricket team during their crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Australia. The couple's appearance quickly grabbed attention, with several photos and videos from the stadium making the rounds on social media.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma cheer for team India at Women’s T20 World Cup clash against Australia

Virat and Anushka watched the high-pressure encounter from the stands alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri, ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan, and his wife Sophie Shine. As Harmanpreet Kaur's side battled Australia in a must-win contest, the star couple was seen enthusiastically applauding key moments and cheering on Team India throughout the game. Ravi Shastri and Shikhar Dhawan also joined in supporting the Indian women's side from the stands.

Another set of pictures that surfaced online showed Virat Kohli interacting with a special fan at Lord's, delighting cricket enthusiasts. Their presence, along with other celebrated names from Indian cricket, added to the vibrant atmosphere at the historic venue.

For the outing, Anushka opted for a simple yet elegant blue dress paired with flats and a cap, while Virat sported a brown shirt with white trousers. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared photographs on Instagram featuring Virat, Anushka, Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine posing together in the stands, further delighting fans.

Despite the overwhelming support from the stands, the result did not go India's way. Australia defeated India by six wickets in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture, ending India's campaign in the tournament.

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