Netflix’s upcoming series Operation Safed Sagar revisits the Indian Air Force’s mission during the 1999 Kargil War, focusing on the Golden Arrows squadron and the families who supported the men in uniform.

Operation Safed Sagar: Dia Mirza says Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa held Air Force families together during the 1999 Kargil War

Dia Mirza plays Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa, a woman whose strength became an anchor for the families of Air Force officers during that period. Through her character, the series looks at the emotional experiences of military families on the home front.

Speaking about the role at the trailer launch, Dia Mirza said, “Kamal ma’am’s part in this story was one of an anchor, somebody who held the women together, who really connected them as a force while their husbands were on the mission and what it meant to her and the women to experience what it was. Even the women that marry into the Air Force don’t know what to expect. They may hear stories but you can never really fully prepare for reality when it occurs. I think one of the big takeaways for me as a wife and as a woman, and as a mother was this line that ‘every single day when their husbands step out of the home they bid them goodbye with a smile on their face even if they’ve had the biggest fight the night before’ and it’s a powerful reality to be rooted in and a very very terrifying one and like Amrita so eloquently explained that it’s impossible for us to ever truly know but we can try and I think we did.”

With Operation Safed Sagar, Dia Mirza adds another role to her filmography, playing a character built around the resilience of women who stood together during the Kargil War.

Operation Safed Sagar is directed by Oni Sen and stars Jimmy Shergill, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Prajakta Koli and Dia Mirza. The series premieres on August 7, exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza recalls how Pench visit changed her perspective on cinema and activism as she speaks about Panha; director Sakshi Mishra speaks on making a zero-plastic production

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