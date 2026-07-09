Pritam and Pedro, the recently released web series, marks the OTT debut of acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and is helmed by Avinash Arun. Ever since its release, the show has been trending and ruling the OTT space with its fresh take on cybercrime, blending comedy and thrills. The series has received praise from both audiences and critics. However, one of its biggest highlights has been the chemistry and camaraderie between debutant Vir Hirani aka Pritam and Arshad Warsi, aka Pedro.

Vir Hirani aka Pritam drops a funny message for Arshad Warsi aka Pedro: “Lagta hai dadi ka cassette mil gaya!”

Their banter, bonding, and effortless chemistry have been visible not just on screen but off screen as well, with the duo constantly pulling each other's leg and sharing fun moments. Continuing the playful banter, Vir recently took to social media with a message for his Pedro. He posted a picture standing behind a wall full of cassettes, joking that he had finally found the grandma's cassette he had been searching for on the show.

Sharing the post, Vir wrote, “Pedro Sir… Lagta hai Dadi ka cassette mil gaya 😄.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Hirani (@virhirani)

Vir and Arshad's bond has been especially meaningful, as the two had previously shared screen space years ago when Vir played Short Circuit, the son of Circuit, in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Now reunited in Pritam and Pedro, their chemistry as the tech-savvy Pritam and Arshad’s witty cop Pedro has won hearts.

Also starring Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, Pritam and Pedro blends cybercrime, comedy, and chaos. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, the series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his first step into the streaming space. Pritam and Pedro is streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Web Series Review: PRITAM AND PEDRO works due to its nail-biting narrative and fast-paced storytelling

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