Maa hokar bhi hai woh anaath! Kya dono ki duniya aa payegi ek saath? Star Plus has unveiled the first look of its upcoming fiction drama Sayoneee, offering audiences a glimpse into an emotionally compelling story of love, separation, and destiny.

Star Plus unveils first promo of Sayoneee starring Rashami Desai and Jahnavi Soni

The newly released promo introduces Saanvi (Jahnavi Soni), an innocent, cheerful, and spirited little girl who has grown up in an orphanage. Unaware that her mother is alive, Saanvi has spent her life yearning for the warmth of a mother's love. Her greatest wish is to find her mother and finally experience the affection she has always longed for.

Starring Rashami Desai and Jahnavi Soni as leads, Sayoneee promises a heartfelt narrative that celebrates the unbreakable bond between a mother and daughter. The first look hints at Saanvi's unwavering hope and innocence, setting the stage for an emotional journey filled with love, longing, sacrifice, and hope.

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As Saanvi continues her search, destiny has its own plans. What circumstances separated a mother from her daughter? Will fate finally bring them face to face, or will their paths remain forever apart? The answers lie in a story that promises to tug at the heartstrings of viewers.

Also Read: Rashami Desai recalls being homeless and having debt of Rs 3.5 crores after divorce: “I was on the road for four days”

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